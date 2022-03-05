ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
No-trust move: 180 MNAs have vowed support: PDM

Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has claimed to have obtained the support of more than 180 members in the 342-member National Assembly for its planned no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A senior member of the PDM, who is also part of the process of drafting the no-confidence motion, Friday told Business Recorder that the homework for tabling the motion in the National Assembly has been completed and it could be moved anytime soon.

“We have completed our task – the drafting of the no-confidence motion – and now the time has arrived that it would be tabled in the house anytime soon,” the PDM leader said on condition of anonymity when asked as to when the opposition alliance is going to table the motion in the National Assembly.

On Wednesday, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman had stated that the next two to three days are “crucial” during whom the joint opposition will make a final decision regarding submitting a vote of no-confidence motion or requisitioning the session of the parliament. It was followed by statement by the PDM spokesperson, Hafiz Hamdullah, saying that the opposition would submit the no-confidence motion in the next 48 hours. However, since then two days have passed and the decision to move the motion could not be taken. The PDM sources stated that further move could take place next week where the joint opposition is expected to submit the requisition as well as the no-confidence motion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

