Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                        27/02/2022   06-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                 04-03-2022   06-03-2022    72% R*         02-03-2022
Towellers Ltd                    03-03-2022   07-03-2022    20%(i)         01-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd                   02-03-2022   08-03-2022    NIL                           08-03-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       04-03-2022   08-03-2022    100%(ii)       02-03-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd      04-03-2022   08-03-2022    25%(i)         02-03-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                   04-03-2022   08-03-2022    30%(i)         02-03-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd              07-03-2022   08-03-2022    30%(i)         03-03-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd #          03-03-2022   10-03-2022                                  10-03-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd #     04-03-2022   10-03-2022                                  10-03-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd        07-03-2022   10-03-2022    500%(i)        03-03-2022
First UDL Modaraba               08-03-2022   10-03-2022    10%(i)         04-03-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd       08-03-2022   10-03-2022    10%(i)         04-03-2022
Tata textile Mills Ltd           08-03-2022   10-03-2022    50%(ii)        04-03-2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd.  09-03-2022   11-03-2022    10%(i)         07-03-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      09-03-2022   11-03-2022    20%(ii)        07-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd              09-03-2022   11-03-2022    450%(i),20%B   07-03-2022
Thal Ltd                         09-03-2022   11-03-2022    100%(i)        07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd #          06-03-2022   12-03-2022                                  12-03-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd               09-03-2022   12-03-2022    40%(ii)        07-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd                        07-03-2022   14-03-2022    NIL                           14-03-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd   11-03-2022   14-03-2022    10%(i)         09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           11-03-2022   15-03-2022    15%(i)         09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           11-03-2022   15-03-2022    15%(i)         09-03-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd          11-03-2022   15-03-2022    300%(ii)       09-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd(Pref. Shares)      09-03-2022   16-03-2022    2.70%(F)       07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    09-03-2022   16-03-2022    55%(F)         07-03-2022     16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  10-03-2022   16-03-2022    NIL                           16-03-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                  12-03-2022   16-03-2022    10%(ii)        10-03-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd            12-03-2022   16-03-2022    20%(i)         10-03-2022
Sana Industries Ltd              14-03-2022   16-03-2022    15%(i)         10-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          11-03-2022   17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd   11-03-2022   17-03-2022    NIL                           17-03-2022
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd            15-03-2022   17-03-2022    13.60%(i)      11-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd #       11-03-2022   18-03-2022                                  18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd          14-03-2022   21-03-2022    NIL                           21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #     15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd #             15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd#        15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      15-03-2022   22-03-2022    60%(F)         11-03-2022     22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            16-03-2022   22-03-2022    50%(F)         14-03-2022     22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #             21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                  22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #             21-03-2022   22-03-2022    30% B          17-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                  17-03-2022   24-03-2022    20%(F)         15-03-2022     24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   24-03-2022    NIL                           24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                      18-03-2022   24-03-2022    40%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd            18-03-2022   24-03-2022    10%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #          19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                  24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank
Alfalah Ltd                      11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   25-03-2022    15%(F)         16-03-2022     25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     19-03-2022   25-03-2022    46.50%(F)      17-03-2022     25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd      21-03-2022   28-03-2022    30%(F)         17-03-2022     28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #       22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                  28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd               22-03-2022   28-03-2022    50%(F)         18-03-2022     28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                     17-03-2022   29-03-2022    50%(F)         15-03-2022     29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #      19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                  29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                21-03-2022   29-03-2022    70%(F)         17-03-2022     29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022    10%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022    17.5%(F)       18-03-2022     29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022    60%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022    20%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                  25-03-2022   29-03-2022    15%(F)         22-03-2022     29-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                         24-03-2022   30-03-2022    40%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab               24-03-2022   30-03-2022    12.5% B        21-03-2022     30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                      24-03-2022   30-03-2022    NIL                           30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd          24-03-2022   30-03-2022    NIL                           30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                   24-03-2022   30-03-2022    22.5%(F)       21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd       24-03-2022   31-03-2022    NIL                           31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd        25-03-2022   31-03-2022    55%(F)         22-03-2022     31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           25-03-2022   31-03-2022    105%(F)        22-03-2022     31-03-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                      31-03-2022   06/04/2022    115%(F)        29-03-2022     06/04/2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              31-03-2022   07/04/2022    900%(F)        29-03-2022     07/04/2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      06/04/2022   08/04/2022    2450%(F)       04/04/2022     08/04/2022
JS Investments Ltd               05/04/2022   11/04/2022    NIL                           11/04/2022
JS Global Capital Ltd            12/04/2022   19/04/2022    NIL                           19/04/2022
Rafhan Maize
Products Company Ltd             15/04/2022   19/04/2022    1500%(F)       13/04/2022     19/04/2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13/04/2022   20/04/2022    NIL                           20/04/2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd               14/04/2022   20/04/2022    130%(F)        12/04/2022     20/04/2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd              14/04/2022   21/04/2022    45%(F),10%B    12/04/2022     21/04/2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                   14/04/2022   21/04/2022    200%(F)        12/04/2022     21/04/2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      15/04/2022   21/04/2022    NIL                           21/04/2022
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd                      15/04/2022   21/04/2022    280%(F)        13/04/2022     21/04/2022
BIPL Securities Ltd              15/04/2022   21/04/2022    5%(F)          13/04/2022     21/04/2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                18/04/2022   25/04/2022    NIL                           25/04/2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                19/04/2022   25/04/2022    NIL                           25/04/2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd     19/04/2022   25/04/2022    70%(F)         15/04/2022     25/04/2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                 19/04/2022   26/04/2022    NIL                           26/04/2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19/04/2022   26/04/2022    NIL                           26/04/2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                  20/04/2022   26/04/2022    NIL                           26/04/2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21/04/2022   28/04/2022    NIL                           28/04/2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                      22/04/2022   28/04/2022    15%(F)         20/04/2022     28/04/2022
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                      22/04/2022   28/04/2022    22.5%(F),10%B  20/04/2022     28/04/2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *

