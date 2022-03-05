KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd 27/02/2022 06-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd 04-03-2022 06-03-2022 72% R* 02-03-2022
Towellers Ltd 03-03-2022 07-03-2022 20%(i) 01-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd 02-03-2022 08-03-2022 NIL 08-03-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 04-03-2022 08-03-2022 100%(ii) 02-03-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 04-03-2022 08-03-2022 25%(i) 02-03-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd 04-03-2022 08-03-2022 30%(i) 02-03-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd 07-03-2022 08-03-2022 30%(i) 03-03-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd # 03-03-2022 10-03-2022 10-03-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd # 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 10-03-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 07-03-2022 10-03-2022 500%(i) 03-03-2022
First UDL Modaraba 08-03-2022 10-03-2022 10%(i) 04-03-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 08-03-2022 10-03-2022 10%(i) 04-03-2022
Tata textile Mills Ltd 08-03-2022 10-03-2022 50%(ii) 04-03-2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd. 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 10%(i) 07-03-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 20%(ii) 07-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 450%(i),20%B 07-03-2022
Thal Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 100%(i) 07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd # 06-03-2022 12-03-2022 12-03-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd 09-03-2022 12-03-2022 40%(ii) 07-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd 07-03-2022 14-03-2022 NIL 14-03-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 11-03-2022 14-03-2022 10%(i) 09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 15%(i) 09-03-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 300%(ii) 09-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd(Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70%(F) 07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55%(F) 07-03-2022 16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd 12-03-2022 16-03-2022 10%(ii) 10-03-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 12-03-2022 16-03-2022 20%(i) 10-03-2022
Sana Industries Ltd 14-03-2022 16-03-2022 15%(i) 10-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 15-03-2022 17-03-2022 13.60%(i) 11-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd # 11-03-2022 18-03-2022 18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 07-03-2022 19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd# 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60%(F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50%(F) 14-03-2022 22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd # 21-03-2022 22-03-2022 22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd # 21-03-2022 22-03-2022 30% B 17-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 24-03-2022 20%(F) 15-03-2022 24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40%(F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 10%(F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 24-03-2022 24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank
Alfalah Ltd 11-03-2022 25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 25-03-2022 15%(F) 16-03-2022 25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50%(F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-03-2022 26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 21-03-2022 28-03-2022 30%(F) 17-03-2022 28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd # 22-03-2022 28-03-2022 28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 22-03-2022 28-03-2022 50%(F) 18-03-2022 28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50%(F) 15-03-2022 29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70%(F) 17-03-2022 29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 10%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 17.5%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 60%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 20%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd 25-03-2022 29-03-2022 15%(F) 22-03-2022 29-03-2022
Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40%(F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 12.5% B 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 NIL 30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 NIL 30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 22.5%(F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 24-03-2022 31-03-2022 NIL 31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 55%(F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 105%(F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd 31-03-2022 06/04/2022 115%(F) 29-03-2022 06/04/2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 07/04/2022 900%(F) 29-03-2022 07/04/2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 06/04/2022 08/04/2022 2450%(F) 04/04/2022 08/04/2022
JS Investments Ltd 05/04/2022 11/04/2022 NIL 11/04/2022
JS Global Capital Ltd 12/04/2022 19/04/2022 NIL 19/04/2022
Rafhan Maize
Products Company Ltd 15/04/2022 19/04/2022 1500%(F) 13/04/2022 19/04/2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13/04/2022 20/04/2022 NIL 20/04/2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd 14/04/2022 20/04/2022 130%(F) 12/04/2022 20/04/2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd 14/04/2022 21/04/2022 45%(F),10%B 12/04/2022 21/04/2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd 14/04/2022 21/04/2022 200%(F) 12/04/2022 21/04/2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 NIL 21/04/2022
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 280%(F) 13/04/2022 21/04/2022
BIPL Securities Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 5%(F) 13/04/2022 21/04/2022
TPL Insurance Ltd 18/04/2022 25/04/2022 NIL 25/04/2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd 19/04/2022 25/04/2022 NIL 25/04/2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 19/04/2022 25/04/2022 70%(F) 15/04/2022 25/04/2022
Lalpir Power Ltd 19/04/2022 26/04/2022 NIL 26/04/2022
Pakgen Power Ltd 19/04/2022 26/04/2022 NIL 26/04/2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 20/04/2022 26/04/2022 NIL 26/04/2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21/04/2022 28/04/2022 NIL 28/04/2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd 22/04/2022 28/04/2022 15%(F) 20/04/2022 28/04/2022
Century Insurance
Company Ltd 22/04/2022 28/04/2022 22.5%(F),10%B 20/04/2022 28/04/2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *
