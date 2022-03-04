PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi says does not want to avail immunity

President Arif Alvi has said that although he had the prerogative to avail immunity under the laws of Pakistan, he chooses to withdraw it in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case.

He said this while appearing before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday conducted by ATC judge Muhammad Ali Warraich, Aaj News reported.

In August 2014, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek had staged a sit-in in Islamabad which continued for 104 days. During their demonstration, workers of both the parties had marched towards the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and clashed with police. They also attacked the premises of PTV.

A case was filed against several PTI leaders including Dr Alvi.

Appearing with his counsel Babar Awan on Friday, the president filed an application to decline availing presidential immunity under Article 248 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the president said that he wants to withdraw the immunity because he believes that there should be "no difference between anyone". Dr Alvi also appealed to the ATC that all cases should be expedited to ensure quick dispensation of justice.

ATC reserves verdict in parliament house, PTV attack case

Last month, the ATC had reserved its verdict on petitions of federal ministers Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and now estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, seeking acquittal in the 2014 parliament house and PTV attack case.

ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich had reserved judgment and fixed March 9 for the announcement after hearing the arguments over the acquittal applications.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also named in the case, was acquitted by the ATC in October 2020.