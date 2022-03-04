ANL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.6%)
AVN 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.83%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
GGL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.92%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
HUMNL 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PACE 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
TPLP 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
TREET 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.52%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.81%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WAVES 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
BR100 4,526 Increased By 9.2 (0.2%)
BR30 16,725 Increased By 48.6 (0.29%)
KSE100 44,695 Increased By 168.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,478 Increased By 68.4 (0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi says does not want to avail immunity

  • Appears before ATC in a case pertaining to the 2014 dharna
BR Web Desk 04 Mar, 2022

President Arif Alvi has said that although he had the prerogative to avail immunity under the laws of Pakistan, he chooses to withdraw it in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case.

He said this while appearing before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday conducted by ATC judge Muhammad Ali Warraich, Aaj News reported.

In August 2014, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek had staged a sit-in in Islamabad which continued for 104 days. During their demonstration, workers of both the parties had marched towards the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and clashed with police. They also attacked the premises of PTV.

A case was filed against several PTI leaders including Dr Alvi.

Appearing with his counsel Babar Awan on Friday, the president filed an application to decline availing presidential immunity under Article 248 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the president said that he wants to withdraw the immunity because he believes that there should be "no difference between anyone". Dr Alvi also appealed to the ATC that all cases should be expedited to ensure quick dispensation of justice.

ATC reserves verdict in parliament house, PTV attack case

Last month, the ATC had reserved its verdict on petitions of federal ministers Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and now estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, seeking acquittal in the 2014 parliament house and PTV attack case.

ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich had reserved judgment and fixed March 9 for the announcement after hearing the arguments over the acquittal applications.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also named in the case, was acquitted by the ATC in October 2020.

Pakistan PTV President Dr Arif Alvi Parliament House attack case

Comments

1000 characters

PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi says does not want to avail immunity

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories