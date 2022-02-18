ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
ATC reserves verdict in parliament house, PTV attack case

Recorder Report 18 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, reserved its verdict on petitions of federal ministers, Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Jahanqir Khan Tareen, seeking acquittal in the 2014 parliament house and PTV attack case.

The ATC judge,Muhammad Ali Warraich,after hearing the arguments over the acquittal applications under of 256-k CrPC of Umar, Khattak, Qureshi, Mehmood, Tareen, Shoukat Yousafzai, Saifullah Khan Niazi, and Ijaz Chaudhry, reserved its judgement, and fixed March 9 for announcement of its judgment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also named in the case, was acquitted by the ATC in October 2020.

Prosecutor Fakhra Sultan and Muhammad Ali, counsel for the accused appeared before the court.

Mehmood, Umar, Khuram Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Yousafzai, Tareen and Ijaz Chaudhary appeared before the court.

The defence counsel, Muhammad Ali, while arguing before the court on the acquittal appeals of the accused of FIR No 182 regarding PTV/parliament case said that court has already acquitted Imran Khan in this case. Prosecution has no objection on the acquittal of the rest of the accused.

Fakhra Sultan, public prosecutor endorsed the stance of Muhammad Ali, counsel for the accused.

The court after hearing the arguments, reserved the judgment on acquittal application of 11 accused of FIR No 182 regarding Parliament attack case till March 9.

Talking to media after appearing before the court, Tareen told reporters that safeguarding the right of citizens must be ensured.

To a question whom he would extend support to if no confidence motion is brought in the parliament against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he left the premises without uttering a single world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Umar Shah Mehmood Qureshi Shafqat Mehmood Pervaiz Khattak Anti Terrorism Court Jahanqir Khan Tareen PTV attack case

