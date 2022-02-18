ATC reserves verdict in parliament house, PTV attack case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, reserved its verdict on petitions of federal ministers, Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Jahanqir Khan Tareen, seeking acquittal in the 2014 parliament house and PTV attack case.

The ATC judge,Muhammad Ali Warraich,after hearing the arguments over the acquittal applications under of 256-k CrPC of Umar, Khattak, Qureshi, Mehmood, Tareen, Shoukat Yousafzai, Saifullah Khan Niazi, and Ijaz Chaudhry, reserved its judgement, and fixed March 9 for announcement of its judgment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also named in the case, was acquitted by the ATC in October 2020.

Prosecutor Fakhra Sultan and Muhammad Ali, counsel for the accused appeared before the court.

Mehmood, Umar, Khuram Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Yousafzai, Tareen and Ijaz Chaudhary appeared before the court.

The defence counsel, Muhammad Ali, while arguing before the court on the acquittal appeals of the accused of FIR No 182 regarding PTV/parliament case said that court has already acquitted Imran Khan in this case. Prosecution has no objection on the acquittal of the rest of the accused.

Fakhra Sultan, public prosecutor endorsed the stance of Muhammad Ali, counsel for the accused.

The court after hearing the arguments, reserved the judgment on acquittal application of 11 accused of FIR No 182 regarding Parliament attack case till March 9.

Talking to media after appearing before the court, Tareen told reporters that safeguarding the right of citizens must be ensured.

To a question whom he would extend support to if no confidence motion is brought in the parliament against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he left the premises without uttering a single world.

