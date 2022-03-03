ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.35%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
AVN 98.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CNERGY 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
GGL 18.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.7%)
PACE 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.31%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.51%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
TPL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
TPLP 29.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.79%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.12%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,496 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.29%)
BR30 16,613 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.73%)
KSE100 44,377 Decreased By -136.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,328 Decreased By -33 (-0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rebound from multi-week lows as Fed eases rate worries

TOKYO: Japanese government bonds on Thursday joined a rebound in yields led by Treasuries after Federal Reserve ...
Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bonds on Thursday joined a rebound in yields led by Treasuries after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell removed some uncertainty on the US policy outlook, adopting a measured stance towards rate hikes starting this month.

The 10-year JGB yield was up 3.5 basis points to 0.165%, as of 0443 GMT, recovering from Wednesday's low of 0.130%, a level unseen since Jan. 21.

The five-year yield rose 3 basis points to 0.005%, climbing from the lowest since Jan. 26 at minus 0.025% from the previous session.

Two-year yields rose 1 basis point to minus 0.040%, lifting from Wednesday's nearly one-month low of minus 0.050%.

Testifying to Congress overnight, Powell said he would back a 25-basis point hike this month, and would be "prepared to move more aggressively" if inflation does not abate as quickly as expected, while also keeping an eye on the impact of the Ukraine conflict.

US Treasury yields rose from eight-week lows in response.

"There were no surprises in the testimony, but some people thought the uncertainty over Ukraine might even lead the Fed to forgo a hike this month, and now it seems that rates will indeed rise, it's pushing up bond yields," said Makoto Suzuki, a senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.640%, recovering from the lowest since Feb. 7 at 0.610% touched on Wednesday.

The 30-year JGB yield rose a more subdued 1.5 basis points to 0.870%, reined in by a strong auction of the securities.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.47 point to 150.74, with a trading volume of 23,885 lots.

Japanese government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields rebound from multi-week lows as Fed eases rate worries

‘Pro-economy’ ordinance promulgated

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Pakistan apprises EU official of its 'principled' position on Russia-Ukraine

'Looks a good wicket': Cummins upbeat for historic Pakistan Test

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Read more stories