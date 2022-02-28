JGB yields fall as Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens

TOKYO: Yields on Japanese government bonds fell on Monday as investor concerns over economic impact of harsh sanctions by Western nations against Russia boosted demand for save-haven debt.

Demand for safe-haven assets got a boost after Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

The 10-year JGB yield fell two basis points to 0.185% and the 20-year JGB yield dropped two basis points to 0.665%.

JGB yield curve steepens; BOJ intervention caps 10-year yield

The United States and its allies moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system on Saturday in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine.

Yields on longer-ended notes also fell, with the 30-year JGB yield falling 2.5 basis points to 0.895%. The 40-year JGB yield dropped 2.5 basis points to 0.940%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.030%.

The five-year bonds were not traded and the yield remained at 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.27 point to 150.5, with a trading volume of 13,132 lots.