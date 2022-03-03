ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.35%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
AVN 98.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CNERGY 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
GGL 18.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.7%)
PACE 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.31%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.51%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
TPL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
TPLP 29.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.79%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.12%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,496 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.29%)
BR30 16,613 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.73%)
KSE100 44,377 Decreased By -136.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,328 Decreased By -33 (-0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan to freeze assets of four more Russian banks from April 2

Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan will freeze the assets of four additional Russian banks, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday, taking to seven the total number to be slapped with such sanctions by Tokyo.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet approved the decision to freeze the assets of VTB Bank, Sovcombank, Novikombank and Otkritie, the Ministry of Finance said in a document.

The freezing of the assets of the banks, all closely related to the Russian government, will take effect on April 2, a ministry official said.

Targets of asset freezes also include dozens of individuals including Aleksandr Lukashenko, president of Belarus.

"Japan will firmly implement (the sanctions) together with other members of G7," the Group of Seven advanced nations, Suzuki told reporters.

The decision came on top of the government's announcement on Tuesday that it will freeze assets of Russia state-owned Promsvyazbank and Vnesheconombank, as well as the country's central bank.

Tokyo's banking sector sanctions will be completed with the addition of the four banks, which the European Union has decided to exclude from the SWIFT international settlement network, Japanese officials told reporters.

Japan Russia Shunichi Suzuki

Comments

1000 characters

Japan to freeze assets of four more Russian banks from April 2

‘Pro-economy’ ordinance promulgated

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Pakistan apprises EU official of its 'principled' position on Russia-Ukraine

'Looks a good wicket': Cummins upbeat for historic Pakistan Test

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Read more stories