ANL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
AVN 100.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
CNERGY 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
FNEL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.17%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.16%)
PACE 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
PTC 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
TELE 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TPL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
TPLP 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.04%)
TREET 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.18%)
UNITY 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
WAVES 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
YOUW 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 2.4 (0.05%)
BR30 16,790 Increased By 54.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,375 Increased By 14.3 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India denies Moscow claims Ukraine holding students as 'human shield'

AFP 03 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: New Delhi denied on Thursday Russian claims that Ukraine was holding Indian students hostage in Kharkiv, instead thanking Ukraine for its help in evacuations from the embattled city.

"We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday," said Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

"We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student," he added in a statement.

New Delhi's declaration came after Moscow said Indian students in Kharkiv were being used as a "human shield" by Ukrainian security forces.

"These students have already been, in effect, taken hostage by the Ukrainian power agencies that are using them as a human shield and are doing everything to prevent their leaving for Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement following a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

"The Kyiv authorities are fully responsible for this," it added, saying Putin told Modi that Moscow was trying to organise the evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv via a humanitarian corridor.

Russia's defence ministry also said Ukrainian authorities were holding a group of Indian students by force in Kharkiv, with ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov telling a televised briefing: "They have practically been taken hostage."

A brief statement from Modi's office after his call with Putin said only that "many Indian students are stuck" in the city, and that the two men discussed their evacuation.

Bagchi noted Thursday: "A large number of Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days.

"We appreciate the help extended by the Ukrainian authorities to make this possible," he added.

Before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last week, there were more than 20,000 Indians in Ukraine. Around 3,000 remain, mostly in Kharkiv.

The country's second city has come under intense shelling by Russian forces, with police and university buildings bombarded and government offices reduced to rubble.

Among those killed there was an Indian student on Tuesday.

India has urged Russia and Ukraine to cease hostilities but has stopped short of condemning Moscow's invasion. On Wednesday, it again abstained in a UN resolution deploring Russia's actions.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Russian forces

Comments

1000 characters

India denies Moscow claims Ukraine holding students as 'human shield'

Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Ogra hikes gas prices

Number of 3G and 4G users reaches 109.72m by Jan-end

Read more stories