ANL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
AVN 100.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
CNERGY 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
FNEL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.17%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.16%)
PACE 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
PTC 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
TELE 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TPL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
TPLP 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.04%)
TREET 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.18%)
UNITY 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
WAVES 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
YOUW 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 7.7 (0.17%)
BR30 16,816 Increased By 80.4 (0.48%)
KSE100 44,520 Increased By 5.8 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,371 Increased By 10.7 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares begin with slight gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a tentatively positive note Thursday as investors welcomed Federal Reserve ...
AFP 03 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a tentatively positive note Thursday as investors welcomed Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's indication that the bank will embark on a gradual pace of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.40 percent or 90.34 points, to 22,434.26.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.34 percent or 11.74 points, to 3,495.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange 0.36 percent or 8.32 points, to 2,321.50.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares begin with slight gains

Oil jumps, Brent above $116/bbl as supply issues persist

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Ogra hikes gas prices

Number of 3G and 4G users reaches 109.72m by Jan-end

Read more stories