KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 97,017 tonnes of cargo comprising 49,653 tonnes of import cargo and 47,364 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 49,653 comprised of 31,183 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,264 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,348 tonnes of Urea, 9,858 tonnes of Wheat and 3,000 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 47,364 tonnes comprised of 21,027 tonnes of containerized cargo, 285 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,002 tonnes of Clinkers, 280 tonnes of Rice and 18,770 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

-About, 4861 containers comprising of 2485 containers import and 2376 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 615 of 20’s and 832 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 103 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 588 of 20’s and 347 of 40’s loaded containers while 134 of 20’s and 480 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 06 ships namely, Victory Light, OOCL LE Havre, Hilda, Ridgebury Birch, Wan Hai 512 and Idee Fixe have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 08 ships namely, Arman 10, Msc Alina, M.T Karachi, Hai Phuong Glory, Singapore Bridge, Mol Growth, Pvt Dawn and Kota Megah sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 08 cargoes namely M.T Lahore, Guenther Schultte, Northern Dexterity, Propel Passion, Cos Lucky, Amazon Beaty, Oocl Genoa and Teera Bhum were expected to arrive at the port on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile three more ships, MOL Growth, Maritime Vanessa and Messaimeer carrying Containers, Palm oil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Rosa, Golden Lotus and STI Excel left the Port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Naruto Strait and Maersk Pittsburgh are expected to sail from MW-2 and QICT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 156,834 tonnes, comprising 117,020 tonnes imports cargo and 39,834 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,805 Containers (4,463 TEUs Imports and 2,342 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Nord Elegance, Super Ruby, Mesaimeer and MOL Growth & two more ships Teera Bhum and Glory Harvest Carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, EETL, QICT and SSGC on Wednesday, 2nd March, while a container vessel ‘CMA CGM Ivanhoe’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on 3rd March-2022.

