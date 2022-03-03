KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,514.12 High: 44,803.58 Low: 44,133.58 Net Change: 289.46 Volume (000): 114,618 Value (000): 7,093,004 Makt Cap (000) 1,830,295,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,164.05 NET CH. (-) 90.38 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,278.75 NET CH. (-) 110.81 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,017.73 NET CH. (-) 52.64 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,806.73 NET CH. (-) 67.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,033.93 NET CH. (+) 25.76 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,419.74 NET CH. (+) 2.53 ------------------------------------ As on: 2-March-2022 ====================================

