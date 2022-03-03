Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
03 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,514.12
High: 44,803.58
Low: 44,133.58
Net Change: 289.46
Volume (000): 114,618
Value (000): 7,093,004
Makt Cap (000) 1,830,295,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,164.05
NET CH. (-) 90.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,278.75
NET CH. (-) 110.81
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,017.73
NET CH. (-) 52.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,806.73
NET CH. (-) 67.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,033.93
NET CH. (+) 25.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,419.74
NET CH. (+) 2.53
------------------------------------
As on: 2-March-2022
====================================
