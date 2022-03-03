ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
Mar 03, 2022
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 2, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 03 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 44,514.12
High:                      44,803.58
Low:                       44,133.58
Net Change:                   289.46
Volume (000):                114,618
Value (000):               7,093,004
Makt Cap (000)         1,830,295,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,164.05
NET CH.                    (-) 90.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,278.75
NET CH.                   (-) 110.81
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,017.73
NET CH.                    (-) 52.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,806.73
NET CH.                    (-) 67.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,033.93
NET CH.                    (+) 25.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,419.74
NET CH.                     (+) 2.53
------------------------------------
As on:                  2-March-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

