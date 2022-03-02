ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
ASL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.36%)
PTC 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2%)
TELE 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.52%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.64%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.55%)
TRG 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.99%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,504 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.02%)
BR30 16,669 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 44,440 Decreased By -363.2 (-0.81%)
KSE30 17,324 Decreased By -140.7 (-0.81%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ukraine has enough for current spending despite war

LVIV: Ukraine had enough funds to cover all current spending, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said on Wednesday,...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

LVIV: Ukraine had enough funds to cover all current spending, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said on Wednesday, noting international support amid Russian invasion of his country.

"We have huge international support... We carry out all social payments, pensions, salaries and financial support for the army," Marchenko told Ukrainian TV in an interview, adding the ministry would continue issuing domestic war bonds.

Ukraine Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine has enough for current spending despite war

Record tax collection allowed govt to provide relief to public: PM Imran

IMF will question PM’s relief package

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Sri Lanka runs out of fuel as dollar crisis worsens

World Bank announces more than $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

Read more stories