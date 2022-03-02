Business & Finance
Ukraine has enough for current spending despite war
LVIV: Ukraine had enough funds to cover all current spending, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said on Wednesday,...
02 Mar, 2022
LVIV: Ukraine had enough funds to cover all current spending, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said on Wednesday, noting international support amid Russian invasion of his country.
"We have huge international support... We carry out all social payments, pensions, salaries and financial support for the army," Marchenko told Ukrainian TV in an interview, adding the ministry would continue issuing domestic war bonds.
