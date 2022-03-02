ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
AVN 100.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.39%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.08%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.36%)
PTC 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.52%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.64%)
TREET 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.31%)
TRG 77.57 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.22%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.55%)
YOUW 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,504 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.02%)
BR30 16,669 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 44,445 Decreased By -359 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,325 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.8%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Russia's largest lender Sberbank leaving Europe

AFP 02 Mar, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia's largest lender Sberbank said Wednesday it was leaving the European market after coming under pressure from Western sanctions levelled against the state bank in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"In the current environment, Sberbank has decided to withdraw from the European market," the lender said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The bank's European subsidiaries were experiencing "abnormal cash outflows and threats to the safety of employees and branches," the statement added.

Sberbank suffered financing issues following the announcement of tough European Union sanctions aimed at choking off Russian banks' access to capital markets.

Since Russian troops rolled into Ukraine last week to achieve Vladimir Putin's mission of overthrowing the pro-Western government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, hundreds of civilians including children have been reported killed.

European banking regulators said Tuesday that the European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank would be wound up.

Sberbank's Austria-based European arm, Sberbank Europe AG, would be allowed to enter "normal insolvency proceedings", while branches in Croatia and Slovenia were sold to local banks, the European banking supervisory authority said.

On Monday, the European Central Bank had said that the European affiliate was "failing or likely to fail" after it "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions".

Sberbank Volodymyr Zelensky

