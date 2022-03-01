World
Zelensky to address European Parliament: speaker
BRUSSELS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to address the European Parliament by videolink on Tuesday as ...
01 Mar, 2022
BRUSSELS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to address the European Parliament by videolink on Tuesday as his country battles to hold back invading Russian forces, the legislature's speaker said.
Parliament chief Roberta Metsola wrote on Twitter that Zelensky "will join and speak to the world" when EU lawmakers meet to debate the war from 1130 GMT.
Comments