ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
ASL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
AVN 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.99%)
FFL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
FNEL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.65%)
GGGL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
GGL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.1%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.12%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.2%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.54%)
TELE 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
TPLP 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.54%)
TREET 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.03%)
TRG 78.99 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.13%)
UNITY 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
WAVES 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,517 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.76%)
BR30 16,802 Increased By 9.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,458 Decreased By -345.4 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,356 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls on Ukraine

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street on worries about the worsening toll of...
AFP 02 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street on worries about the worsening toll of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.23 percent or 329.94 points at 26,514.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.20 percent or 22.72 points to 1,874.45.

"The Japanese market is starting with falls following losses in US shares" that dipped on worries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an ensuing surge in the price of oil and other commodities, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The dollar fetched 114.80 yen in early Asian trade, against 114.90 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Toyota dropped 2.74 percent to 2,074.5 yen after it said it was resuming operation of its domestic plants which had been forced to halt for a day after a cyberattack against one of its parts suppliers.

Toshiba was down 2.69 percent at 4,559 yen after its CEO resigned, adding fresh uncertainty weeks before a key shareholder meeting on a plan to spin off the Japanese conglomerate's devices unit.

Sony was down 1.27 percent at 11,625 yen, airline ANA Holdings was off 2.87 percent at 2,416.5 yen, and chip testing equipment maker Advantest was off 1.63 percent at 9,030 yen.

