ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.98%)
ASC 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.88%)
ASL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
AVN 100.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.15%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.52%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
FNEL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
GGGL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
GGL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.38%)
GTECH 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.14%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.75%)
PACE 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.52%)
PTC 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.36%)
TPL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.74%)
TPLP 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.74%)
TREET 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.41%)
TRG 72.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.12%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.13%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
YOUW 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
BR100 4,495 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.23%)
BR30 16,365 Decreased By -427.1 (-2.54%)
KSE100 44,359 Decreased By -444.8 (-0.99%)
KSE30 17,288 Decreased By -176.2 (-1.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Australia shares set to open lower as Ukraine crisis worsens, NZ dips

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday taking cues from global markets as they tumble on fears of...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday taking cues from global markets as they tumble on fears of a worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis and oil price surge further on supply worries.

The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 99.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark rose 0.7% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.

