Australia shares set to open lower as Ukraine crisis worsens, NZ dips
02 Mar, 2022
Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday taking cues from global markets as they tumble on fears of a worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis and oil price surge further on supply worries.
The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 99.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark rose 0.7% on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.
