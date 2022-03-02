ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
The challenge of smuggled tyres

Ashraf Dharani 02 Mar, 2022

The start of the year has been very promising for smugglers. Major markets are flooded with smuggled tyres. Aauthorities seem to have turned a blind eye to rampant smuggling of this item. In the Federal Budget of 2021-2022, the government imposed an additional Regulatory Duty (RD) of 10% on tyres.

Generally speaking, the government has been highly supportive of the local industry even though the latter caters for only 20% of the local demand. Since the beginning of the current fiscal year increased RD, rupee devaluation and increase in the rates of imported items have resulted in approximately 45% cost hike. The price differential between smuggled tyres for cars, light trucks and trucks/buses has risen dramatically, leaving the end-user with no choice but to go for smuggled tyres.

Thee share of smuggled tyres is likely to grow in coming months and years. Not only do smuggled tyres pose a threat to the livelihood of those linked with legal import of tyres, they also constitute a serious threat to the local industry. It is, therefore, about time the government took strict administrative measures to control this illegal trade. Furthermore, the government must also take certain fiscal steps aimed at reducing/eliminating RD on various tyres in the larger interest of legal trade.

Ashraf Dharani, Director Pakistan Rubber & Tyre Company (PRTC) Chairman Pakistan Tyres Importers & Dealers Association (PTIDA)

