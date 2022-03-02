Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
02 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd. 30.11.2021 50% (F) 118.285 83.21 28.03.2022 22.03.2022 to
Year End 11.00.A.M. 28.03.2022
AGM
Century Insurance 31.12.2021 22.5% 10% 277.525 5.52 28.04.2022 22.04.2022 to
Company Limited Year End Bonus 03.00.P.M. 28.04.2022
Shares AGM
Chakwal Spinning 30.06.2021 - (48.372) (0.35) 31.03.2022 24.03.2022 to
Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. 31.03.2022
AGM
Bankislami Pakistan 31.12.2021 Nil 2,131.350 1.9224 30.03.2022 24.03.2022 to
Limited Year End 03.00.P.M. 30.03.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Jubulee Life 31.12.2021 115% (F) 1,793.110 20.55 06.04.2022 31.03.2022 to
Insurance Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. 06.04.2022
AGM
Tariq Glass - - - - 21.03.2022 15.03.2022 to
Industries Limited 11.00.A.M. 21.03.2022
EOGM
TPL Properties Ltd - - - - 22.03.2022 21.03.2022 to
03.00.A.M. 22.03.2022
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Please note that the TPL Properties Limited Announced 30% Bonus Shares instead of 10% bonus. Shares, inadvertently type 10% Bonus Shares in Announcement sheet on February 28, 2022.
