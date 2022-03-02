ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
Mar 02, 2022
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd.           30.11.2021     50% (F)       118.285      83.21      28.03.2022     22.03.2022 to
                              Year End                                             11.00.A.M.        28.03.2022
                                                                                   AGM
Century Insurance             31.12.2021     22.5% 10%     277.525      5.52       28.04.2022     22.04.2022 to
Company Limited               Year End       Bonus                                 03.00.P.M.        28.04.2022
                                             Shares                                AGM
Chakwal Spinning              30.06.2021     -             (48.372)     (0.35)     31.03.2022     24.03.2022 to
Mills Limited                 Year End                                             11.00.A.M.        31.03.2022
                                                                                   AGM
Bankislami Pakistan           31.12.2021     Nil           2,131.350    1.9224     30.03.2022     24.03.2022 to
Limited                       Year End                                             03.00.P.M.        30.03.2022
(Unconsolidated)                                                                   AGM
Jubulee Life                  31.12.2021     115% (F)      1,793.110    20.55      06.04.2022     31.03.2022 to
Insurance Limited             Year End                                             11.00.A.M.        06.04.2022
                                                                                   AGM
Tariq Glass                   -              -             -            -          21.03.2022     15.03.2022 to
Industries Limited                                                                 11.00.A.M.        21.03.2022
                                                                                   EOGM
TPL Properties Ltd            -              -             -            -          22.03.2022     21.03.2022 to
                                                                                   03.00.A.M.        22.03.2022
                                                                                   EOGM
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Please note that the TPL Properties Limited Announced 30% Bonus Shares instead of 10% bonus. Shares, inadvertently type 10% Bonus Shares in Announcement sheet on February 28, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dividend/Bonus Announcements Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange TPL Properties Limited

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

