KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Wyeth Pakistan Ltd. 30.11.2021 50% (F) 118.285 83.21 28.03.2022 22.03.2022 to Year End 11.00.A.M. 28.03.2022 AGM Century Insurance 31.12.2021 22.5% 10% 277.525 5.52 28.04.2022 22.04.2022 to Company Limited Year End Bonus 03.00.P.M. 28.04.2022 Shares AGM Chakwal Spinning 30.06.2021 - (48.372) (0.35) 31.03.2022 24.03.2022 to Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. 31.03.2022 AGM Bankislami Pakistan 31.12.2021 Nil 2,131.350 1.9224 30.03.2022 24.03.2022 to Limited Year End 03.00.P.M. 30.03.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM Jubulee Life 31.12.2021 115% (F) 1,793.110 20.55 06.04.2022 31.03.2022 to Insurance Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. 06.04.2022 AGM Tariq Glass - - - - 21.03.2022 15.03.2022 to Industries Limited 11.00.A.M. 21.03.2022 EOGM TPL Properties Ltd - - - - 22.03.2022 21.03.2022 to 03.00.A.M. 22.03.2022 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Please note that the TPL Properties Limited Announced 30% Bonus Shares instead of 10% bonus. Shares, inadvertently type 10% Bonus Shares in Announcement sheet on February 28, 2022.

