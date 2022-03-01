ANL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.81%)
ASC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
AVN 102.40 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (6.93%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
GGGL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
GGL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
MLCF 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.9%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.06%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
TELE 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.39%)
TPL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TPLP 32.22 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.63%)
TREET 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
TRG 74.24 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (6.82%)
UNITY 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
WAVES 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.43%)
YOUW 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.11%)
BR100 4,546 Increased By 34 (0.75%)
BR30 16,741 Increased By 388.8 (2.38%)
KSE100 44,751 Increased By 290.5 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,456 Increased By 142.7 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end higher on tech, banking boost; RBA holds rates

Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by technology and banking stocks, at a time when the country's central banks held rates at a record low and the West cranked up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 7,096.5, extending gains to a third straight session, and climbing in tandem with firmer moves on broader Asian markets.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% and cited the war in Ukraine as a major new source of uncertainty as it stressed patience on tightening policy.

"The market is probably pricing in the move towards hikes as the geopolitical situation calms down", said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut, adding that investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve March meeting for a rake hike.

Australian shares rise after Ukraine sell-off, tech stocks shine

Tech stocks jumped 5.7%, tracking peers on Wall Street, with Block Inc's Australian shares soaring 12.8%.

The country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia jumped 1.5% after saying it will sell a 10% stake of China's Bank of Hangzhou for about A$1.8 billion ($1.30 billion), exiting a nearly two-decade-old investment amid market pressure.

The other three of the "Big Four" banks advanced between 0.7% and 1.5%, lifting the financial sub-index 1.02% higher.

The Western Australian government opening borders will, hopefully, ease supply chain issues that the country has been seeing since last year, Rooney said.

Among other individual shares, lithium and nickel miner IGO added 6.7% after it discontinued negotiations with UK-based Glencore Plc to buy its CSA copper mine in New South Wales state.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 1.8% higher at 12,197.92.

Australian shares Russia Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end higher on tech, banking boost; RBA holds rates

Russia asks Pakistan to start talks on bilateral trade

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

US downplays Putin nuclear mobilisation

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted through budgetary reallocation’

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Oil prices climb as market weighs release of reserves vs Russia disruption

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Cut in POL products’ prices: Govt to bear over Rs70bn monthly loss

Read more stories