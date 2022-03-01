ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Australia shares likely to open higher ahead of RBA meeting, NZ rises

Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting, even as global...
Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting, even as global markets remain volatile amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a surge in oil and gas prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark gained 0.7% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.

