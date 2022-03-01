Markets
Australia shares likely to open higher ahead of RBA meeting, NZ rises
Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting, even as global...
01 Mar, 2022
Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting, even as global markets remain volatile amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a surge in oil and gas prices.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark gained 0.7% on Monday.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.
Comments