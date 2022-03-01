ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Rizwan selected as skipper of HBL-PSL-7 Team

Muhammad Saleem 01 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans has been named as captain of Team of HBL Pakistan Super League 7 which was selected by the distinguished members of the commentary team.

Rizwan, who was adjudged Player of HBL-PSL-7, is one of the four Multan Sultans players who have been selected. The other three are: Rilee Rossouw, Tim David and Khushdil Shah.

Lahore Qalandars, who won their maiden title with a 42-run victory over the Sultans, is also represented by four players – Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan – while Peshawar Zalmi (Shoaib Malik), Islamabad United (Shadab Khan) and Quetta Gladiators (Naseem Shah) have one player each.

In the squad, the top-four batters are from four different sides, while Sultans dominate the middle-order, Qalandars provide the bowling firepower.

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (captain & wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan, Naseem Shah and Shan Masood.

Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has paid a glowing tribute to the Pakistan cricket fans when he credited them for the phenomenal success of HBL Pakistan Super League 7.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “There is no doubt that the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 has been a phenomenal success and this is largely due to the fact that we had amazing crowds, both in Karachi and Lahore. In my professional career, I have never seen such charged up, overwhelming, enthusiastic, lively and supportive crowds, particularly in Lahore. On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I thank all the fans who crossed the turnstiles to not only play their significant part in the success of HBL PSL 7, but through our high-definition production showcased Pakistan as a cricket passionate country.”

He said the HBL-PSL-7 profits jumped to 71-percent, the most in its history, with each franchise earning around PKR 900 million, again the most in HBL PSL’s history, and all before the first ball was even bowled. “For next year, we aspire to take this league to the homes of all franchises and broaden its fan-reach,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans HBL PSL 7

