Rizwan selected as skipper of HBL-PSL-7 Team

LAHORE: Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans has been named as captain of Team of HBL Pakistan Super League 7 which was selected by the distinguished members of the commentary team.

Rizwan, who was adjudged Player of HBL-PSL-7, is one of the four Multan Sultans players who have been selected. The other three are: Rilee Rossouw, Tim David and Khushdil Shah.

Lahore Qalandars, who won their maiden title with a 42-run victory over the Sultans, is also represented by four players – Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan – while Peshawar Zalmi (Shoaib Malik), Islamabad United (Shadab Khan) and Quetta Gladiators (Naseem Shah) have one player each.

In the squad, the top-four batters are from four different sides, while Sultans dominate the middle-order, Qalandars provide the bowling firepower.

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (captain & wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan, Naseem Shah and Shan Masood.

Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has paid a glowing tribute to the Pakistan cricket fans when he credited them for the phenomenal success of HBL Pakistan Super League 7.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “There is no doubt that the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 has been a phenomenal success and this is largely due to the fact that we had amazing crowds, both in Karachi and Lahore. In my professional career, I have never seen such charged up, overwhelming, enthusiastic, lively and supportive crowds, particularly in Lahore. On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I thank all the fans who crossed the turnstiles to not only play their significant part in the success of HBL PSL 7, but through our high-definition production showcased Pakistan as a cricket passionate country.”

He said the HBL-PSL-7 profits jumped to 71-percent, the most in its history, with each franchise earning around PKR 900 million, again the most in HBL PSL’s history, and all before the first ball was even bowled. “For next year, we aspire to take this league to the homes of all franchises and broaden its fan-reach,” he said.

