ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd             26-02-2022    15:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd          26-02-2022    16:00
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd            26-02-2022    10:30
Crescent Fibres Limited               26-02-2022    10:30
Bannu Woollen MillsLtd                26-02-2022    11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd                 26-02-2022    15:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd        26-02-2022    11:00
Buxly Paints Limited                  26-02-2022    11:30
TPL Trakker Limited                   26-02-2022    11:30
Azgard Nine Limited                   26-02-2022    11:30
Allawasaya Textile
& Finishing Mills Ltd                 26-02-2022    12:30
Ghani Value Glass Ltd                 26-02-2022    12:30
Ecopack Limited                       26-02-2022    10:00
The Organic Meat
Company Company Ltd                   26-02-2022    14:00
Crescent Jute Products Ltd            26-02-2022    11:30
Ghani Glass Limited                   26-02-2022    11:30
Arshad Energy Limited                 28-02-2022    12:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd            28-02-2022    15:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd              28-02-2022    11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited              28-02-2022    11:30
Hira Textile M Ills Ltd               28-02-2022    10:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd             28-02-2022    11:30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd            28-02-2022    11:00
Universal Network Systems Ltd (GEM)   28-02-2022    15:00
Fecto Cement Limted                   28-02-2022    11:30
The National Silk
& Rayon Mills Ltd                     28-02-2022    10:00
Data Agro Limited                     28-02-2022    10:30
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd              28-02-2022    12:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd           28-02-2022    14:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd        28-02-2022    11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited                 28-02-2022    11:30
Telecard Limited                      28-02-2022    11:00
Loads Limited                         28-02-2022    12:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd           28-02-2022    12:00
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd   28-02-2022    11:45
Shahtaj Textile Limited               28-02-2022    12:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd             28-02-2022    11:30
National Investment Ltd-Open end      28-02-2022    12:30
(NITGETF) NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF    28-02-2022    12:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd              28-02-2022    10:00
Data Textiles Limited                 28-02-2022    11:00
Service Industries Textiles Ltd       28-02-2022    11:30
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal Ltd                     28-02-2022    13:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited             28-02-2022    11:00
Centruy Insurance Company Ltd         28-02-2022    15:00
Tri-Star Power Limited                28-02-2022    15:00
Dar-es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd       28-02-2022    11:00
First Tri-Star Modaraba               28-02-2022    14:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd               28-02-2022    09:00
TRG Pakistan Limited                  28-02-2022    20:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd          28-02-2022    11:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd      28-02-2022    11:00
Feroze 1888 Mills Limited             28-02-2022    17:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd              28-02-2022    14:30
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd         28-02-2022    11:00
786 Investments Limited               28-02-2022    10:15
786 Investments Ltd-Open end          28-02-2022    10:15
Samin Textile Mills Ltd               28-02-2022    09:30
Clover Pakistan Limited               28-02-2022    12:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd                    28-02-2022    16:00
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd                 28-02-2022    10:30
Hallmark Company Limited              28-02-2022    11:00
First National Equities Ltd           28-02-2022    14:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd            28-02-2022    13:30
Hala Enterprises Limited              28-02-2022    15:30
Javedan Corporation Ltd               28-02-2022    16:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd             28-02-2022    10:00
BECO Steel Limited                    28-02-2022    11:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited          28-02-2022    14:30
G3 Technologies Limited               28-02-2022    12:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd             28-02-2022    11:30
AWT Investments Limited-Open end      28-02-2022    12:30
ICC Industries Limited                28-02-2022    13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd                28-02-2022    10:30
Ghazi F abrics International Ltd      28-02-2022    11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd          28-02-2022    15:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd              28-02-2022    09:00
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd            28-02-2022    14:30
Wyeth Pakistan Limited                28-02-2022    15:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd               28-02-2022    13:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd            28-02-2022    11:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd                28-02-2022    10:00
TPL C orp Limited                     28-02-2022    14:00
Power Cement Limited                  28-02-2022    15:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd           28-02-2022    11:30
Aruj Industries Limited               28-02-2022    11:00
Bunnys Limited                        28-02-2022    12:00
Dost Steels Limited                   28-02-2022    17:30
Unity Foods Limited                   28-02-2022    12:00
Amtex Limited                         28-02-2022    14:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd          28-02-2022    14:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                   28-02-2022    11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited                  28-02-2022    10:00
The Searle Company Limited            28-02-2022    12:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd                28-02-2022    14:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd               28-02-2022    11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd           28-02-2022    14:30
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd      01-03-2022    11:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd              01-03-2022    11:30
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd       01-03-2022    15:00
Ados Pakistan Limited                 01-03-2022    11:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd    01-03-2022    10:00
Roshan Packages Ltd                   01-03-2022    11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd               01-03-2022    10:15
Frontier Ceramics Limited             01-03-2022    14:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd              01-03-2022    11:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd             01-03-2022    15:30
Cyan Limited                          01-03-2022    13:30
Allied Rental Modaraba                01-03-2022    09:30
Colony Textile Mills Ltd              01-03-2022    11:00
The Bank of Khyber                    02-03-2022    11:00
JS Bank Limited                       02-03-2022    10:30
Bata Pakistan Ltd                     02-03-2022    16:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd                03-03-2022    14:30
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd                04-03-2022    13:30
Summit Bank Limited                   07-03-2022    11:00
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd                   07-03-2022    14:00
National Bank of Pakistan             08-03-2022    12:00
=========================================================

