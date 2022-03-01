Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
01 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 15:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 26-02-2022 16:00
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 26-02-2022 10:30
Crescent Fibres Limited 26-02-2022 10:30
Bannu Woollen MillsLtd 26-02-2022 11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 15:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 11:00
Buxly Paints Limited 26-02-2022 11:30
TPL Trakker Limited 26-02-2022 11:30
Azgard Nine Limited 26-02-2022 11:30
Allawasaya Textile
& Finishing Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 12:30
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 26-02-2022 12:30
Ecopack Limited 26-02-2022 10:00
The Organic Meat
Company Company Ltd 26-02-2022 14:00
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30
Ghani Glass Limited 26-02-2022 11:30
Arshad Energy Limited 28-02-2022 12:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-02-2022 11:30
Hira Textile M Ills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Universal Network Systems Ltd (GEM) 28-02-2022 15:00
Fecto Cement Limted 28-02-2022 11:30
The National Silk
& Rayon Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00
Data Agro Limited 28-02-2022 10:30
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 28-02-2022 11:30
Telecard Limited 28-02-2022 11:00
Loads Limited 28-02-2022 12:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:45
Shahtaj Textile Limited 28-02-2022 12:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
National Investment Ltd-Open end 28-02-2022 12:30
(NITGETF) NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF 28-02-2022 12:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00
Data Textiles Limited 28-02-2022 11:00
Service Industries Textiles Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal Ltd 28-02-2022 13:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 28-02-2022 11:00
Centruy Insurance Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:00
Tri-Star Power Limited 28-02-2022 15:00
Dar-es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-02-2022 14:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:00
TRG Pakistan Limited 28-02-2022 20:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Feroze 1888 Mills Limited 28-02-2022 17:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
786 Investments Limited 28-02-2022 10:15
786 Investments Ltd-Open end 28-02-2022 10:15
Samin Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:30
Clover Pakistan Limited 28-02-2022 12:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd 28-02-2022 16:00
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30
Hallmark Company Limited 28-02-2022 11:00
First National Equities Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 13:30
Hala Enterprises Limited 28-02-2022 15:30
Javedan Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 16:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00
BECO Steel Limited 28-02-2022 11:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 28-02-2022 14:30
G3 Technologies Limited 28-02-2022 12:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
AWT Investments Limited-Open end 28-02-2022 12:30
ICC Industries Limited 28-02-2022 13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30
Ghazi F abrics International Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:00
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 28-02-2022 15:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 13:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00
TPL C orp Limited 28-02-2022 14:00
Power Cement Limited 28-02-2022 15:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
Aruj Industries Limited 28-02-2022 11:00
Bunnys Limited 28-02-2022 12:00
Dost Steels Limited 28-02-2022 17:30
Unity Foods Limited 28-02-2022 12:00
Amtex Limited 28-02-2022 14:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited 28-02-2022 10:00
The Searle Company Limited 28-02-2022 12:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:30
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01-03-2022 15:00
Ados Pakistan Limited 01-03-2022 11:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 01-03-2022 10:00
Roshan Packages Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 01-03-2022 10:15
Frontier Ceramics Limited 01-03-2022 14:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 01-03-2022 15:30
Cyan Limited 01-03-2022 13:30
Allied Rental Modaraba 01-03-2022 09:30
Colony Textile Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00
The Bank of Khyber 02-03-2022 11:00
JS Bank Limited 02-03-2022 10:30
Bata Pakistan Ltd 02-03-2022 16:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 03-03-2022 14:30
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd 04-03-2022 13:30
Summit Bank Limited 07-03-2022 11:00
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 07-03-2022 14:00
National Bank of Pakistan 08-03-2022 12:00
