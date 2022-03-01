KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 15:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 26-02-2022 16:00 Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 26-02-2022 10:30 Crescent Fibres Limited 26-02-2022 10:30 Bannu Woollen MillsLtd 26-02-2022 11:30 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 15:30 Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 11:00 Buxly Paints Limited 26-02-2022 11:30 TPL Trakker Limited 26-02-2022 11:30 Azgard Nine Limited 26-02-2022 11:30 Allawasaya Textile & Finishing Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 12:30 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 26-02-2022 12:30 Ecopack Limited 26-02-2022 10:00 The Organic Meat Company Company Ltd 26-02-2022 14:00 Crescent Jute Products Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30 Ghani Glass Limited 26-02-2022 11:30 Arshad Energy Limited 28-02-2022 12:30 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:00 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-02-2022 11:30 Hira Textile M Ills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Universal Network Systems Ltd (GEM) 28-02-2022 15:00 Fecto Cement Limted 28-02-2022 11:30 The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00 Data Agro Limited 28-02-2022 10:30 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Dadabhoy Sack Limited 28-02-2022 11:30 Telecard Limited 28-02-2022 11:00 Loads Limited 28-02-2022 12:30 Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:45 Shahtaj Textile Limited 28-02-2022 12:00 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 National Investment Ltd-Open end 28-02-2022 12:30 (NITGETF) NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF 28-02-2022 12:30 Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00 Data Textiles Limited 28-02-2022 11:00 Service Industries Textiles Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd 28-02-2022 13:30 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 28-02-2022 11:00 Centruy Insurance Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:00 Tri-Star Power Limited 28-02-2022 15:00 Dar-es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-02-2022 14:00 Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:00 TRG Pakistan Limited 28-02-2022 20:00 Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Feroze 1888 Mills Limited 28-02-2022 17:00 Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 786 Investments Limited 28-02-2022 10:15 786 Investments Ltd-Open end 28-02-2022 10:15 Samin Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:30 Clover Pakistan Limited 28-02-2022 12:00 Karam Ceramics Ltd 28-02-2022 16:00 Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30 Hallmark Company Limited 28-02-2022 11:00 First National Equities Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 13:30 Hala Enterprises Limited 28-02-2022 15:30 Javedan Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 16:00 Flying Cement Company Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00 BECO Steel Limited 28-02-2022 11:00 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 28-02-2022 14:30 G3 Technologies Limited 28-02-2022 12:30 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 AWT Investments Limited-Open end 28-02-2022 12:30 ICC Industries Limited 28-02-2022 13:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30 Ghazi F abrics International Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:30 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:00 Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 Wyeth Pakistan Limited 28-02-2022 15:30 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 13:00 Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00 TPL C orp Limited 28-02-2022 14:00 Power Cement Limited 28-02-2022 15:30 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 Aruj Industries Limited 28-02-2022 11:00 Bunnys Limited 28-02-2022 12:00 Dost Steels Limited 28-02-2022 17:30 Unity Foods Limited 28-02-2022 12:00 Amtex Limited 28-02-2022 14:30 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Bilal Fibres Limited 28-02-2022 10:00 The Searle Company Limited 28-02-2022 12:00 Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00 Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:30 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01-03-2022 15:00 Ados Pakistan Limited 01-03-2022 11:00 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 01-03-2022 10:00 Roshan Packages Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 01-03-2022 10:15 Frontier Ceramics Limited 01-03-2022 14:30 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:30 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 01-03-2022 15:30 Cyan Limited 01-03-2022 13:30 Allied Rental Modaraba 01-03-2022 09:30 Colony Textile Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00 The Bank of Khyber 02-03-2022 11:00 JS Bank Limited 02-03-2022 10:30 Bata Pakistan Ltd 02-03-2022 16:00 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 03-03-2022 14:30 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 04-03-2022 13:30 Summit Bank Limited 07-03-2022 11:00 Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 07-03-2022 14:00 National Bank of Pakistan 08-03-2022 12:00 =========================================================

