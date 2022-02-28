ANL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.74%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
AVN 95.15 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.61%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.93%)
CNERGY 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.45%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.02%)
GGL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.82%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (12.1%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.09%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.48%)
TPL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.52%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.98%)
TRG 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.06%)
UNITY 27.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.8%)
WAVES 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.17%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.02%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
BR100 4,474 Increased By 36.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,186 Increased By 217.2 (1.36%)
KSE100 44,227 Increased By 243.2 (0.55%)
KSE30 17,216 Increased By 124.6 (0.73%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Palm oil climbs 5% as sanctions on Russia fan supply worries

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 5% on Monday, lifted by a rally in crude and soyoil prices as Western nations stepped up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, fuelling prospects of tight global supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 197 ringgit, or 3.3%, to 6,163 ringgit ($1,468.08) a tonne by 0332 GMT. Earlier in the session, the contract jumped 5.1% to hover near a record high scaled last week.

Fundamentals

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, including blocking some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

  • Russian exports of all commodities from oil and metals to grains will be severely disrupted by Western sanctions, dealing a blow to Russia's economy and hurting the West with a spike in prices and inflation, traders and analysts said.

Palm posts biggest daily rise in 13 years

  • Oil prices jumped more than $7 amid heightened Ukraine-Russia tensions, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1%, while its palm oil contract eased 1.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 3.8%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may open much high on Monday, and start to drop thereafter, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil

