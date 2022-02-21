ANL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.72%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
AVN 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.21%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.18%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
PTC 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.73%)
TREET 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
TRG 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.42%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.21%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,643 Decreased By -22.4 (-0.48%)
BR30 17,585 Decreased By -212.8 (-1.2%)
KSE100 45,515 Decreased By -160.4 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,735 Decreased By -68.5 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower on Ukraine worries

The...
AFP 21 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as worries lingered over Ukraine tensions and US rate-hike plans.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.39 percent or 378.09 points at 26,743.98, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.24 percent or 23.93 points to 1,900.38.

"In addition to intensifying tensions over Ukraine, investors are worried about uncertainties around US monetary policy," Okasan Online Securities said.

The dollar fetched 114.93 yen in early Asian trade, against 115.03 yen in New York late Friday.

Tokyo shares open lower on Ukraine, Wall Street selloff

In Tokyo, Sharp nosedived 11.35 percent to 1,165 yen after the company said it was starting talks to reacquire its LCD screen venture Sakai Display Products, a move seen by investors as amplifying risks.

SoftBank Group was down 1.58 percent at 5,102 yen after Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger reportedly said the US tech giant would be interested in participating if a consortium were to take over the British microchip powerhouse Arm.

Investment behemoth SoftBank Group said earlier this month that its sale of Arm to Nvidia had collapsed over competition concerns.

A separate report over the weekend said SoftBank Group had urged a US judge to block Credit Suisse Group AG from conducting a "fishing expedition" in a simmering dispute over the collapse of Greensill Capital.

Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines dropped 3.72 percent to 9,050 yen after one of the ships it operated -- carrying thousands of vehicles, including German luxury cars -- caught fire on Wednesday in the Atlantic, with all crew members evacuated safely.

Among others, Sony Group was down 2.69 percent at 11,750 yen, Honda was off 1.52 percent at 3,631 yen and Toyota was down 1.74 percent at 2,146 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open lower on Ukraine worries

Amendments to PECA, election law: ordinances promulgated

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened': White House

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal

Credit Suisse denies wrongdoing after client data leaked to media

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

93 Pakistani companies participate in Gulfood: Experts say time is ripe to tap into Dubai’s F&B sector

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

Read more stories