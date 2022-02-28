ANL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.71%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.84%)
AVN 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.18%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
GGL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
GTECH 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.25%)
TELE 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
TPL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.94%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.22%)
TREET 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.37%)
TRG 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.68%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,406 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.71%)
BR30 15,685 Decreased By -282.9 (-1.77%)
KSE100 43,687 Decreased By -297.3 (-0.68%)
KSE30 16,966 Decreased By -124.8 (-0.73%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's factory output hit by car production cuts, Ukraine crisis adds to risks

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's factory output shrank for the second month in January as the auto sector grappled with production suspensions due to the pandemic, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifying pressure on an economy facing the risk of a contraction.

Even before the Ukraine crisis erupted, factories in the world's third-largest economy were struggling with global parts supply disruptions and coronavirus infections of the Omicron variant at home.

"Car output decreased substantially due to a worsening chip shortage and supply bottlenecks," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"That spilled over (into other industries such as) steel, which also fell."

Factory output slumped 1.3% in January from the previous month, official data showed on Monday, hurt by falling production of cars as well as declining iron, steel and non-ferrous metals.

Rouble tumbles to record low as West steps up Russian sanctions

That meant output extended declines to a second month, after slipping 1.0% in December, and came in weaker than a 0.7% loss forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Japanese car producers including Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp have faced output cuts after being hit by supply chain disruptions and seeing pressure from a record surge in COVID-19 infections at home.

Monday's data showed output of cars and other motor vehicles slumped 17.2% from the previous month in January, falling for the first time in four months and pulling down the headline output figure by nearly 2.7 percentage points.

Downside risks

Complications from the Ukraine crisis posed serious downside risks to Japan's output and broader economy, Minami added, saying output could be curbed if the conflict triggers a global commodity and energy shortage.

"The longer the war between Ukraine and Russia lasts, the stronger sanctions are likely to become," he said. "It depends how far things will go."

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expected output to advance 5.7% in February and 0.1% in March. A government official said those forecasts were taken as of Feb. 10, and did not reflect Russia's invasion of the Ukraine.

Separate data showed retail sales expanded for the fourth consecutive month from a year earlier in January, rising 1.6% due in part to a flattered comparison to last year's low levels. That compared to a median market forecast for a 1.4% gain.

But retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.9% from the prior month, the second monthly downturn in a sign of the negative impact a surge of coronavirus infections was having on momentum.

"The falls in both retail sales and industrial production in January confirm that the Omicron surge has knocked back the recovery," Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"We think consumer spending will fall across this quarter, but it should rebound sharply in Q2."

Takeshi Minami Omicron variant Japan's factory output shrank

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's factory output hit by car production cuts, Ukraine crisis adds to risks

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories