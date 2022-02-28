ANL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.71%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.69%)
AVN 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.18%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.07%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.87%)
GGL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
GTECH 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.25%)
TELE 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
TPL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.94%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.22%)
TREET 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.28%)
TRG 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.68%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,407 Decreased By -30.7 (-0.69%)
BR30 15,703 Decreased By -265.2 (-1.66%)
KSE100 43,693 Decreased By -291.6 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -120.1 (-0.7%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble tumbles to record low as West steps up Russian sanctions

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: The Russian rouble tumbled to a record low against the dollar on Monday, after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions over the weekend to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including curbs on the country's currency reserves.

The rouble fell as far as 119.50 per dollar in Asian trading, a record low for the currency and a steep drop of 30% from Friday's close. It subsequently recovered to around 110 per dollar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, in response to Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Russia's central bank (CBR) announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets, as it scrambled to manage the fallout of the sanctions that will block some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Russian Rouble sinks, stocks plunge

The central bank said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions.

The currency had found some support last week from the first Russian central bank currency interventions since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Analysts at Rabobank said the sanctions on currency reserves removed what little support the rouble had.

"Even the gold is not liquid if nobody can use FX in exchange for it. There will be a complete collapse in the rouble today..." they wrote.

Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, said in a note on Sunday, "a collapse in the rouble appears inevitable on Monday morning", and there was an increased risk of a Russian debt default as a result of the weekend developments.

"For the rouble whilst you might see it should sell off somewhat, I really doubt you are going to see people put on fresh bets to sell the rouble at these levels - so you might well see it weakening, but I don't think you will see people transacting all that heavily," said Peter Kinsella, London-based global head of FX strategy at UBP.

"There is a general lack of liquidity, and where you do see liquidity it is one sided, skewed to rouble sellers. It will be tricky, I can see rouble weakening quite severely - but just because it is weakening doesn't mean it will be transacting heavily."

Russian central bank Russian rouble Moscow Turkey's lira

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble tumbles to record low as West steps up Russian sanctions

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories