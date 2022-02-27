Pakistan marks 3rd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

Pakistan marked on Sunday the third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort to pay homage to the valiant heroes and all those involved in defending the motherland and shooting down Indian aircraft in 2019 on this day.

"Today marks 3rd anniversary of “Op Swift Retort” when Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure," Pakistan military's media wing said in a Twitter post.

Achievements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in shooting down two Indian fighter aircraft, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pak Navy, and resounding response at the line of control by Pakistan Army were testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.

“Not just weapons or numbers but the resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of Armed Forces define success in the face of adversity. Pakistan Zindabad,” the Tweet added.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a similar resolve by saying that "I have always believed in conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy," adding that such an approach should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

"As we showed India on 27 Feb2019 when it chose to attack us, our armed forces backed by the nation will respond to mil aggression & prevail at all levels," he tweeted.

"We are resolute & unwavering in our commitment to the security of our country and our nation," the tweet added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also expressed a similar resolve.

"The historic battle of Operation Swift Retort took place three years ago today," Fawad tweeted.

"I am fortunate to have been a part of all this decision-making process. Leadership is about listening to the story," the tweet added.

Operation Swift Retort was a rapid response to the Indian Air Force strike in Balakot.

The PAF had shot down two Indian fighter jets namely MiG-21 and Su-30 where the former pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was caught by the Pakistan Army.