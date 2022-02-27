PTI leader terms no-trust motion move ‘a dream of people with vested interests’

LAHORE: Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood has said that the no-confidence motion is a dream of people with vested interests and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a bunch of outcasts.

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he claimed that the opposition will fail to bring the no-confidence motion against the government; “the opposition’s ‘homework’ will continue for another year and this government will win the general elections in 2023 with a two-third majority. Just as the people had shown full confidence in the PTI during the last election, the people will make us successful again,” he added.

He was confident that the negative politics of corrupt parties will be buried forever in the next election. Responding to Shahbaz Sharif’s claim of the no-confidence motion, the Federal Minister said that his real face has been exposed and soon he will be punished by the courts for committing corruption. “When Prime Minister Imran Khan unveils his cards, the whole nation will see the fate of the corrupt gang,” he added. On the Pakistan Peoples Party’s long march, he said that it will never take place and remain on paper only as they do not have the moral courage to do so. “Those who plunder the country’s resources cannot hold a long march,” he said.

He lambasted the PPP government for failing to protect the lives and property of the people in Sindh. He said that the corrupt government of PPP is not even capable of collecting garbage from Karachi and added that food prices in Sindh have increased manifold. “It has the highest rate of inflation in the country,” he added. He advised the opposition parties to ask Bilawal Zardari about the rats that destroyed wheat worth billions of rupees. “A huge turnout in the PTI’s ‘Haquq Sindh March’ reflects that the people of Sindh are unhappy with their government which is actually in power to protect its interests and loot the province’s wealth,” he added.

On the contrary, Mahmood said, the prudent policies of the PTI government have put the country on the path of progress; “investors’ confidence has been restored while millions of jobs have been created for the youth. The people have full confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the time is not far when the PPP will be wiped out from Sindh,” he added.

