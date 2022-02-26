Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
26 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (February 25, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. AGP Limited 230,000 81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 230,000 81
Backers & Partners Air Link Comm. Ltd. 120,000 45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 45
Fikree's (SMC) Aisha Steel Mills 500 13.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.75
MRA Sec. Artistic Denim 20,000 90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 90
Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Cement 875,000 17.6
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 100,000 17.2
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 975,000 17.56
Topline Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 4,000 1,765.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 1,765.00
MRA Sec. National Refinery 1,000 230.1
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 230.1
B&B Sec. P.T.C.L.A 130,000 7.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 130,000 7.81
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Pak Elektron 740,000 18.94
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 740,000 18.94
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Power Cement Limited 553,000 5.9
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 553,000 5.9
Fikree's (SMC) Quice Food Industries 4,500 3.9
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 3.9
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Sui Southern Gas 1,476,000 9.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,476,000 9.01
MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 71.6
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 71.6
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 4,255,000
===========================================================================================
