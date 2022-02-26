ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 26 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (February 25, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.          AGP Limited                              230,000             81
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 230,000             81
Backers & Partners          Air Link Comm. Ltd.                      120,000             45
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 120,000             45
Fikree's (SMC)              Aisha Steel Mills                            500          13.75
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500          13.75
MRA Sec.                    Artistic Denim                            20,000             90
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  20,000             90
Arif Habib Ltd.             Fauji Cement                             875,000           17.6
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                                                   100,000           17.2
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 975,000          17.56
Topline Sec.                Mari Petroleum Co.                         4,000       1,765.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   4,000       1,765.00
MRA Sec.                    National Refinery                          1,000          230.1
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000          230.1
B&B Sec.                    P.T.C.L.A                                130,000           7.81
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 130,000           7.81
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.          Pak Elektron                             740,000          18.94
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 740,000          18.94
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.          Power Cement Limited                     553,000            5.9
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 553,000            5.9
Fikree's (SMC)              Quice Food Industries                      4,500            3.9
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   4,500            3.9
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.          Sui Southern Gas                       1,476,000           9.01
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,476,000           9.01
MRA Sec.                    TRG Pakistan Ltd.                          1,000           71.6
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000           71.6
===========================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                         4,255,000
===========================================================================================

