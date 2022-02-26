KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (February 25, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== AL Habib Cap. Mkt. AGP Limited 230,000 81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 230,000 81 Backers & Partners Air Link Comm. Ltd. 120,000 45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 120,000 45 Fikree's (SMC) Aisha Steel Mills 500 13.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.75 MRA Sec. Artistic Denim 20,000 90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 90 Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Cement 875,000 17.6 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 100,000 17.2 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 975,000 17.56 Topline Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 4,000 1,765.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 1,765.00 MRA Sec. National Refinery 1,000 230.1 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 230.1 B&B Sec. P.T.C.L.A 130,000 7.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 130,000 7.81 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Pak Elektron 740,000 18.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 740,000 18.94 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Power Cement Limited 553,000 5.9 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 553,000 5.9 Fikree's (SMC) Quice Food Industries 4,500 3.9 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 3.9 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Sui Southern Gas 1,476,000 9.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,476,000 9.01 MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 71.6 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 71.6 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,255,000 ===========================================================================================

