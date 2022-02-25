ANL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
Feb 25, 2022
World

UK says Russia wants whole of Ukraine but army failing

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

US, Albania call for UN vote Friday on resolution condemning Russia: diplomats

"It's definitely our view that the Russians intend to invade the whole of Ukraine," Wallace told Sky.

Putin says Russia is carrying out "a special military operation" to stop the Ukrainian government from committing genocide against its own people - an accusation the West calls baseless. He also says Ukraine is an illegitimate state whose lands historically belong to Russia.

Wallace said the Russian army had failed to deliver its key objectives, directly contradicting the Russian defence ministry which said it had achieved all of its main aims on the first day of the military operation.

"Contrary to great Russian claims, and indeed President Putin's sort of vision that somehow the Ukrainians would be liberated and would be flocking to his cause, he's got that completely wrong, and the Russian army has failed to deliver, on day one, its main objective," Wallace said.

Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russian army Ukrain British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

