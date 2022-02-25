ANL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
Tokyo stocks rebound on US gains despite Ukraine invasion

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, rebounding from losses in previous sessions and following gains on Wall Street despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.93 percent or 242.38 points to 26,213.20 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.43 percent or 8.08 points to 1,865.66.

The dollar fetched 115.53 yen in early Asian trade, against 115.49 yen on Thursday in New York.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault on Thursday, with deadly battles reaching the outskirts of Kyiv.

Tokyo shares open lower on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Sanctions enacted by Washington and its allies -- which sought to cripple Russia's financial and technology sectors -- were strict, but fell short of even tougher measures expected by some observers, prompting rallies in Wall Street.

Tracking US gains, "the Japanese market is likely to rebound today," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Despite escalating tensions in Ukraine, the fact that the Nasdaq stayed in positive territory last night will be a relief for Japanese technology stocks and is likely to prompt buybacks," the brokerage said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota edged up 0.38 percent to 2,099 yen and Sony Group climbed 3.09 percent to 11,810 yen. SoftBank Group advanced 5.33 percent to 5,058 yen in mid-morning trade.

Game publisher and toymaker Bandai Namco Holdings rose 2.83 percent to 8,384 yen, after the company celebrated the much-anticipated release of the new action role-playing video game "Elden Ring," which has earned rave reviews.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

