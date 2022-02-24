ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.33%)
ASC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.73%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.32 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.4%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.22%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.1%)
GGGL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.63%)
GGL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.56%)
GTECH 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.65%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.11%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.8%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.46%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
SNGP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.38%)
TELE 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.24%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-6.68%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.53%)
WAVES 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.15%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.61%)
YOUW 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.64%)
BR100 4,479 Decreased By -112.8 (-2.46%)
BR30 16,100 Decreased By -860.9 (-5.08%)
KSE100 44,277 Decreased By -855.8 (-1.9%)
KSE30 17,240 Decreased By -343.9 (-1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open lower on Russia-Ukraine tensions

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street, with investors avoiding risks as tensions between Russia and Ukraine mount.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.61 percent or 160.42 points to 26,289.19 at the open, while the broader Topix index was down 0.53 percent or 9.91 points to 1,871.17.

"The sell-off is likely to be driven by tensions in Ukraine and fears over the spread of the Omicron sub-variant," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, major indices dropped for the fourth straight session, reflecting unease at the deteriorating outlook in Ukraine.

Tokyo stocks end lower on Ukraine crisis

Ukraine's parliament has imposed a national state of emergency aimed at helping to forge a response to the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia could start "a major war in Europe" in the coming days and urged Russians to oppose the attack.

The dollar fetched 114.91 yen in early Asian trade, against 114.96 yen in New York on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.71 percent to 62,910 yen while SoftBank Group dropped 2.23 percent to 5,039 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota falling 0.49 percent to 2,113 yen, Honda sliding 0.27 percent to 3,574 yen and Nissan dipping 0.23 percent to 560.8 yen.

Sony Group advanced 0.82 percent to 11,670 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares open lower on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Israeli strike kills three Syrian soldiers near Damascus: state media

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Read more stories