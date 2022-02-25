KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
The Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. Ltd 15-02-2022 25-02-2022 NIL 25-Feb-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15-02-2022 25-02-2022 50%(F) 11-02-2022 25-Feb-2022
TPL Properties Ltd # 18-02-2022 25-02-2022 25-Feb-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20-02-2022 26-02-2022 26-Feb-2022
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I(Power Holding Ltd) 21-02-2022 28-02-2022
Shakarganj Ltd 21-02-2022 28-02-2022 NIL 28-Feb-2022
Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022 6%(F) 18-02-2022 28-Feb-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 26-02-2022 28-02-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba # 23-02-2022 02-03-2022 02-03-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd 24-02-2022 02-03-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 28-02-2022 02-03-2022 27.5%(ii) 24-02-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24-02-2022 03-03-2022 03-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 03-03-2022 03-03-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd 01-03-2022 03-03-2022 10%(i) 25-02-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 04-03-2022 04-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 04-03-2022 04-03-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 50%(i) 28-02-2022
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Comapny Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 50%(i) 28-02-2022
Macter International Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 17.10%(i) 28-02-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 18%(i) 28-02-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 20%(i), 10% B 28-02-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd 27-02-2022 06-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd 04-03-2022 06-03-2022 72% R* 02-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd 02-03-2022 08-03-2022 NIL 08-03-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd 04-03-2022 08-03-2022 30%(i) 02-03-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd 07-03-2022 08-03-2022 30%(i) 03-03-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd # 03-03-2022 10-03-2022 10-03-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 25%(i) 02-03-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd # 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 10-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 450%(i) 07-03-2022
Thal Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 100%(i) 07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd # 06-03-2022 12-03-2022 12-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd 07-03-2022 14-03-2022 NIL 14-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70%(F) 07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55%(F) 07-03-2022 16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Comapny Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60%(F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50%(F) 14-03-2022 22-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 24-03-2022 20%(F) 15-03-2022 24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 10%(F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40%(F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 25-03-2022 15%(F) 16-03-2022 25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50%(F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50%(F) 15-03-2022 29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70%(F) 17-03-2022 29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 17.5%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 20%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd 25-03-2022 29-03-2022 15%(F) 22-03-2022 29-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 12.5% B 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40%(F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 105%(F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 07-04-2022 900%(F) 29-03-2022 07-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd 12-04-2022 19-04-2022 NIL 19-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 NIL 21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 5%(F) 13-04-2022 21-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 15%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *
