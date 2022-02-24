ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
Scholz says Russia will pay bitter price for ‘Putin's war’

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday western sanctions would ensure Russia paid a "bitter price" for its attack on Ukraine and make it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a "serious mistake".

"Putin is bringing suffering and destruction to his direct neighbours, he is violating the sovereignty and borders of Ukraine," Scholz told reporters in Berlin.

"He is endangering the lives of countless innocent people in Ukraine - a brother people of Russia. Finally, he is endangering the peace order on our continent. For all that there is no justification. This is Putin's war."

NATO to take additional deterrence measures after Russian attack

Olaf Scholz German Chancellor Russian troops Russian attack Russia invasion

