ANL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.02%)
ASC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.53%)
ASL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.27%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-4.71%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.34%)
FFL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
FNEL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.65%)
GGGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.18%)
GGL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.81%)
GTECH 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.29%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.66%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.35%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.77%)
PACE 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.57%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.23%)
PTC 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.74%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.33%)
TELE 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.84%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.34%)
TPLP 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-5.86%)
TREET 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.28%)
TRG 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.44 (-7.05%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.84%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.81%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.52%)
YOUW 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.65%)
BR100 4,484 Decreased By -107.5 (-2.34%)
BR30 16,163 Decreased By -797.6 (-4.7%)
KSE100 44,333 Decreased By -799.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 17,245 Decreased By -339 (-1.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 24 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has granted 15 percent disparity reduction allowance to the federal government employees from March 1, 2022 up to 19 grades.

The Finance Ministry has issued an office memorandum to convey the approval of the federal government with regard to grant of disparity reduction allowance of 15 percent of the pay of Basic Pay Scales 2017, w.e.f., 1st March 2022.

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

This allowance would be admissible to civil employees in BPS 1 to BPS 19 of the federal government, (including employees of the federal secretariat, attached departments and subordinate offices) who have never been allowed additional allowance/ allowances equal to or more than 100 percent of the basic pay (whether frozen or not) or performance allowance subject to; (a) allowance will not be admissible to the employees of the organisations who are drawing additional allowance/ allowances equal to or more than 100 percent of the basic pay(whether frozen or otherwise); (b) it will be frozen at the level drawn on 1st March 2022: (c) this allowance will be subject to income tax; (d) allowance will be admissible during leave and entire period of L.P.R. except during extraordinary leave; (e) it will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/ gratuity and recovery of house rent; (f) allowance will not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/ deputation abroad; the allowance will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/ deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them, had they not been posted abroad; (h) this allowance will be admissible during the period of suspension; (i) the term “Basic Pay” will also include the amount of Personal Pay granted on account of annual increment (s) beyond the maximum of the existing pay scales.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

finance ministry MOF Disparity Reduction Allowance Basic Pay Scales

Comments

Comments are closed.

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

Transmission service: PMTCL demands early payment of Rs12bn dues

Read more stories