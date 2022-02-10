ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

Recorder Report Updated 10 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to give 15 percent disparity allowance on running basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS-1 to 19.

The above package is also recommended to the provinces for adoption from their own funds.

Further, a summary for timescale promotion has been initiated by the Finance Division to mitigate the hardship being faced by employees stuck in the same grade for a long time. The matter of up-gradation of posts on the analogy of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will be decided based on the findings of the study being conducted by MS Wing of Establishment Division by the end of April. Further, the merger of Adhoc Relief/Allowances into pay will be decided on the report of Pay and Pension Commission and will be merged in basic pay as per agreement.

