Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Interloop Ltd #                   17-Feb-22    24-Feb-22                                 24-Feb-2022
Arshad Energy Ltd #               17-Feb-22    24-Feb-22                                 24-Feb-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18-Feb-22    24-Feb-22    NIL                          24-Feb-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                  22-Feb-22    24-Feb-22    20% (i)         18-Feb-22
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd                    22-Feb-22    24-Feb-22    20% (i)         18-Feb-22
The Premier Sugar Mills
and D istillery Co. Ltd           15-Feb-22    25-Feb-22    NIL                          25-Feb-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           15-Feb-22    25-Feb-22    50% (F)         11-Feb-22    25-Feb-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              18-Feb-22    25-Feb-22                                 25-Feb-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #        20-Feb-22    26-Feb-22                                 26-Feb-2022
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I (Power Holding Ltd)       21-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
Shakarganj Ltd                    21-Feb-22    28-Feb-22    NIL                          28-Feb-2022
Samba Bank Ltd                    22-Feb-22    28-Feb-22    6% (F)          18-Feb-22    28-Feb-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      26-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
First Treet Manufacturing 
Mod. #                            23-Feb-22    02-03-2022                                 02-03-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd              24-Feb-22    02-03-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd               28-Feb-22    02-03-2022   27.5% (ii)      24-Feb-22
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #          24-Feb-22    03-03-2022                                 03-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #                25-Feb-22    03-03-2022                                 03-03-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd              01-03-2022   03-03-2022   10% (i)         25-Feb-22
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #        25-Feb-22    04-03-2022                                 04-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #      25-Feb-22    04-03-2022                                 04-03-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         02-03-2022   04-03-2022   50% (i)         28-Feb-22
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Comapny Ltd                       02-03-2022   04-03-2022   50% (i)         28-Feb-22
Macter International Ltd          02-03-2022   04-03-2022   17.10% (i)      28-Feb-22
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd            02-03-2022   04-03-2022   18% (i)         28-Feb-22
Biafo Industries Ltd              02-03-2022   04-03-2022   20% (i), 10% B  28-Feb-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                         27-Feb-22    06-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                  04-03-2022   06-03-2022   72% R*         02-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd                    02-03-2022   08-03-2022   NIL                           08-03-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                    04-03-2022   08-03-2022   30% (i)        02-03-2022
Nishat (Chunian) Ltd              07-03-2022   08-03-2022   30% (i)        03-03-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd #           03-03-2022   10-03-2022                                 10-03-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd       04-03-2022   10-03-2022   25% (i)        02-03-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd #      04-03-2022   10-03-2022                                 10-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd               09-03-2022   11-03-2022   450% (i)       07-03-2022
Thal Ltd                          09-03-2022   11-03-2022   100% (i)       07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd #           06-03-2022   12-03-2022                                 12-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd                         07-03-2022   14-03-2022   NIL                           14-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares)      09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70% (F)      07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55% (F)        07-03-2022     16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                           16-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           11-03-2022   17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                           17-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd           14-03-2022   21-03-2022   NIL                           21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Comapny Ltd #        15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                 21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60% (F)        11-03-2022     22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50% (F)        14-03-2022     22-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                   17-03-2022   24-03-2022   20% (F)        15-03-2022     24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                           24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd             18-03-2022   24-03-2022   10% (F)        16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40% (F)        16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   25-03-2022   15% (F)        16-03-2022     25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50% (F)     17-03-2022     25-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50% (F)        15-03-2022     29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                 21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70% (F)        17-03-2022     29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    22-03-2022   29-03-2022   17.5% (F)      18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   20% (F)        18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25-03-2022   29-03-2022   15% (F)        22-03-2022     29-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab                24-03-2022   30-03-2022   12.5% B        21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                          24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40% (F)        21-03-2022     30-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            25-03-2022   31-03-2022   105% (F)       22-03-2022     31-03-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               31-03-2022   07-Apr-2022   900% (F)      29-03-2022    07-Apr-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd            12-Apr-2022   19-Apr-2022   NIL                         19-Apr-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13-Apr-2022   20-Apr-2022   NIL                         20-Apr-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      15-Apr-2022   21-Apr-2022   NIL                         21-Apr-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd              15-Apr-2022   21-Apr-2022   5% (F)        13-Apr-2022   21-Apr-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-Apr-2022   28-Apr-2022    NIL                        28-Apr-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company
Ltd                              22-Apr-2022   28-Apr-2022    15% (F)      20-Apr-2022   28-Apr-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

