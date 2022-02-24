KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Interloop Ltd # 17-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 24-Feb-2022 Arshad Energy Ltd # 17-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 24-Feb-2022 Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 NIL 24-Feb-2022 Nishat Power Ltd 22-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 20% (i) 18-Feb-22 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd 22-Feb-22 24-Feb-22 20% (i) 18-Feb-22 The Premier Sugar Mills and D istillery Co. Ltd 15-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 NIL 25-Feb-2022 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 50% (F) 11-Feb-22 25-Feb-2022 TPL Properties Ltd # 18-Feb-22 25-Feb-22 25-Feb-2022 Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20-Feb-22 26-Feb-22 26-Feb-2022 (PESC1) Pakistan Energy Sukuk-I (Power Holding Ltd) 21-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 Shakarganj Ltd 21-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 NIL 28-Feb-2022 Samba Bank Ltd 22-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 6% (F) 18-Feb-22 28-Feb-2022 (SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26-Feb-22 28-Feb-22 First Treet Manufacturing Mod. # 23-Feb-22 02-03-2022 02-03-2022 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 24-Feb-22 02-03-2022 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 28-Feb-22 02-03-2022 27.5% (ii) 24-Feb-22 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24-Feb-22 03-03-2022 03-03-2022 Nishat Mills Ltd # 25-Feb-22 03-03-2022 03-03-2022 Cherat Packaging Ltd 01-03-2022 03-03-2022 10% (i) 25-Feb-22 Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25-Feb-22 04-03-2022 04-03-2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25-Feb-22 04-03-2022 04-03-2022 Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 50% (i) 28-Feb-22 Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Comapny Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 50% (i) 28-Feb-22 Macter International Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 17.10% (i) 28-Feb-22 Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 18% (i) 28-Feb-22 Biafo Industries Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 20% (i), 10% B 28-Feb-22 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27-Feb-22 06-03-2022 Pak Elektron Ltd 04-03-2022 06-03-2022 72% R* 02-03-2022 Leather Up Ltd 02-03-2022 08-03-2022 NIL 08-03-2022 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 04-03-2022 08-03-2022 30% (i) 02-03-2022 Nishat (Chunian) Ltd 07-03-2022 08-03-2022 30% (i) 03-03-2022 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd # 03-03-2022 10-03-2022 10-03-2022 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 25% (i) 02-03-2022 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd # 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 10-03-2022 Millat Tractors Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 450% (i) 07-03-2022 Thal Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 100% (i) 07-03-2022 Din Textile Mills Ltd # 06-03-2022 12-03-2022 12-03-2022 Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Ltd 07-03-2022 14-03-2022 NIL 14-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70% (F) 07-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55% (F) 07-03-2022 16-03-2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21-03-2022 Kohat Cement Comapny Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60% (F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50% (F) 14-03-2022 22-03-2022 Allied Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 24-03-2022 20% (F) 15-03-2022 24-03-2022 Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24-03-2022 Engro Corporation Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 10% (F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40% (F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022 Soneri Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 25-03-2022 15% (F) 16-03-2022 25-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50% (F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022 MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50% (F) 15-03-2022 29-03-2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022 Bank AL Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70% (F) 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 17.5% (F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022 Bank Alfalah Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 20% (F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022 Meezan Bank Ltd 25-03-2022 29-03-2022 15% (F) 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 12.5% B 21-03-2022 30-03-2022 Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40% (F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 105% (F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 07-Apr-2022 900% (F) 29-03-2022 07-Apr-2022 JS Global Capital Ltd 12-Apr-2022 19-Apr-2022 NIL 19-Apr-2022 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13-Apr-2022 20-Apr-2022 NIL 20-Apr-2022 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-Apr-2022 21-Apr-2022 NIL 21-Apr-2022 BIPL Securities Ltd 15-Apr-2022 21-Apr-2022 5% (F) 13-Apr-2022 21-Apr-2022 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 21-Apr-2022 28-Apr-2022 NIL 28-Apr-2022 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 22-Apr-2022 28-Apr-2022 15% (F) 20-Apr-2022 28-Apr-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

