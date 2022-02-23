PSL 2022: Reigning champions Multan qualify for another final
Defending champions Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars in the only Qualifier by 28 runs to progress to the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Wednesday.
Chasing 164 runs on a tricky surface, Lahore Qalandars were restricted to just 135/9. Fakhar Zaman (63) and Kamran Ghulam (20) were the only notable contributions.
Shahnawaz Dahani (3 for 19) was the pick of the bowlers for Multan.
Earlier, Multan Sultans managed to post a 164-run target for Lahore Qalandars on a slow, turning pitch, thanks to blazing 65-run innings from Rilee Rossouw.
Multan lost Shan Masood (2), and Aamer Azmat (33) early as Lahore Qalandars bowlers bowled tight lines. Rizwan (53 off 51) played unusually slow innings but kept the wickets intact to allow Rossouw to tee off in the latter part of the innings. His 42-ball 65 took the score to 163/2.
PSL 2022 day 26 round-up: Lahore to play Qualifier despite Super Over defeat
Playoffs Update
Despite the loss, Lahore have another chance to make it to the final. They will face the winner of the first Eliminator on Friday.
Next fixtures
The first Eliminator will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United on Thursday. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.
Past PSL Winners
PSL 2016 – Islamabad United
PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2018 – Islamabad United
PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings
PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans
Other important updates
- Islamabad United's hard-hitting batter Alex Hales has returned to Pakistan to join his side for the playoffs. Hales, who recently recovered from Covid-19, will not have to undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine as per the PCB Covid-19 protocols. He will be available for selection for the first Eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday.
