ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
GGGL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
GGL 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.01%)
GTECH 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.5%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.76%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.35%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.53%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
SNGP 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.19%)
TELE 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.27%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
WAVES 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
YOUW 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 24.7 (0.54%)
BR30 16,968 Increased By 154.8 (0.92%)
KSE100 45,176 Increased By 163.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,605 Increased By 91.5 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Limited number of Moderna COVID shots to be available for Spanish citizens in China

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: A limited number of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots will be made available to Spanish citizens in China, according to a statement on the website of the Spanish foreign ministry.

The Moderna doses will be used as a booster for those aged 18 and older who have completed primary vaccination with shots approved by the European Medicines Agency or Chinese vaccines, and there should be at least six months between the booster and the second dose, said the statement published on Tuesday.

Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

China has yet to approve of any foreign COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccination is expected to take place in the first week of March and the doses will only be supplied in the city of Beijing, according to the statement.

