PML-N terms PECA ordinance ‘unique blunder’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday pledged complete support for Media Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the presidential ordinance aimed at amending the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

In a statement, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Ordinance was a ‘unique blunder’ where punishment comes before even defining the crime.

The JAC of the media, comprising the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), through a statement last Sunday rejected the “draconian” amendments, terming these as “blatant move to stifle media independence, freedom of speech, and dissenting voices.”

“Independent and upright judges have been made to bow down before the administration which is against the concept of freedom and independence of the judiciary. This black law is a violation of the constitution of Pakistan and the spirit of the freedoms it promises,” Marriyum said, adding that that the PECA law is also a violation of basic human rights.

She said that the PML-N would approach all forums to defend the freedom of expression and freedom of the press and media.

“This PECA law is basically a re-branded and re-engineered version of the rejected Pakistan Media Development Authority,” she added.

She said that the PML-N would fight against this “draconian and despotic tyrannical rule” of Prime Minister Imran Khan with democratic and constitutional means.

“Lawyers, media persons, and political workers would join forces with the general public of Pakistan to defeat these forces of fascism. This is a battle to guard the Constitution and democracy of Pakistan which would be fought with everything one could muster up. Imran Khan and his likes are destined to be defeated,” she added.

