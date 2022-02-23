ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N terms PECA ordinance ‘unique blunder’

Recorder Report 23 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday pledged complete support for Media Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the presidential ordinance aimed at amending the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

In a statement, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Ordinance was a ‘unique blunder’ where punishment comes before even defining the crime.

The JAC of the media, comprising the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), through a statement last Sunday rejected the “draconian” amendments, terming these as “blatant move to stifle media independence, freedom of speech, and dissenting voices.”

“Independent and upright judges have been made to bow down before the administration which is against the concept of freedom and independence of the judiciary. This black law is a violation of the constitution of Pakistan and the spirit of the freedoms it promises,” Marriyum said, adding that that the PECA law is also a violation of basic human rights.

She said that the PML-N would approach all forums to defend the freedom of expression and freedom of the press and media.

“This PECA law is basically a re-branded and re-engineered version of the rejected Pakistan Media Development Authority,” she added.

She said that the PML-N would fight against this “draconian and despotic tyrannical rule” of Prime Minister Imran Khan with democratic and constitutional means.

“Lawyers, media persons, and political workers would join forces with the general public of Pakistan to defeat these forces of fascism. This is a battle to guard the Constitution and democracy of Pakistan which would be fought with everything one could muster up. Imran Khan and his likes are destined to be defeated,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Marriyum Aurangzeb CPNE Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA)

Comments

Comments are closed.

PML-N terms PECA ordinance ‘unique blunder’

Tech startup fund established

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up economy: Moody’s

Pakistan for stronger trade ties with Russia, other countries

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on Russian banks and elites

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

Read more stories