Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
23 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
EFU Life Assurance Ltd. 31.12.2021 105% (F) 1,508.197 15.08 31.03.2022 25.03.2022
Year End 11.30.A.M to
AGM 31.03.2022
BIPL Securities Limited 31.12.2021 5% (F) 179.730 1.80 21.04.2022 15.04.2022
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M To
AGM 21.04.2022
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.