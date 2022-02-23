KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== EFU Life Assurance Ltd. 31.12.2021 105% (F) 1,508.197 15.08 31.03.2022 25.03.2022 Year End 11.30.A.M to AGM 31.03.2022 BIPL Securities Limited 31.12.2021 5% (F) 179.730 1.80 21.04.2022 15.04.2022 (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M To AGM 21.04.2022 ===============================================================================================================

