ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 23 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Arshad Energy Ltd #               17/02/2022   24/02/2022                                 24/02/2022
Interloop Ltd #                   17/02/2022   24/02/2022                                 24/02/2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18/02/2022   24/02/2022   NIL                           24/02/2022
Nishat Power Ltd                  22/02/2022   24/02/2022   20% (i)        18/02/2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd                    22/02/2022   24/02/2022   20% (i)        18/02/2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           15/02/2022   25/02/2022   50% (F)        11/02/2022     25/02/2022
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd            15/02/2022   25/02/2022   NIL                           25/02/2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              18/02/2022   25/02/2022                                 25/02/2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #        20/02/2022   26/02/2022                                 26/02/2022
Shakarganj Ltd                    21/02/2022   28/02/2022   NIL                           28/02/2022
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I (Power Holding Ltd)       21/02/2022   28/02/2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22/02/2022   28/02/2022
Samba Bank Ltd                    22/02/2022   28/02/2022   6% (F)         18/02/2022     28/02/2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      26/02/2022   28/02/2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                        23/02/2022   02/03/2022                                 02/03/2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd            24/02/2022   02/03/2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #          24/02/2022   03/03/2022                                 03/03/2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #                25/02/2022   03/03/2022                                 03/03/2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd              01-03-2022   03-03-2022   10% (i)        25/02/2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #        25/02/2022   04/03/2022                                 04/03/2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #      25/02/2022   04/03/2022                                 04/03/2022
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Comapny Ltd                       02-03-2022   04-03-2022   50% (i)        28/02/2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         02-03-2022   04-03-2022   50% (i)        28/02/2022
Biafo Industries Ltd              02-03-2022   04-03-2022   20%(i),10%B    28/02/2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                         27/02/2022   06/03/2022
Leather Up Ltd                    02-03-2022   08-03-2022   NIL                           08/03/2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                    04-03-2022   08-03-2022   30% (i)        02/03/2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd #      04-03-2022   10-03-2022                                 10/03/2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd       04-03-2022   10-03-2022   25% (i)        02/03/2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                  04-03-2022   11-03-2022   72% R*         02/03/2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  09-03-2022   15-03-2022   20% (F)        07/03/2022     15/03/2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares)      09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70% (F)      07/03/2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55% (F)        07/03/2022     16/03/2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                           16/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                           17/03/2022
GlaxoS mithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd           14-03-2022   21-03-2022   NIL                           21/03/2022
K ohat Cement Comapny Ltd #       15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                 21/03/2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60% (F)        11/03/2022     22/03/2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50% (F)        14/03/2022     22/03/2022
Allied Bank Ltd                   17-03-2022   24-03-2022   20% (F)        15/03/2022     24/03/2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40% (F)        16/03/2022     24/03/2022
Askari Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                           24/03/2022
Engro Corporation Ltd             18-03-2022   24-03-2022   10:% (F)       16/03/2022     24/03/2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   25-03-2022   15% (F)        16/03/2022     25/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50% (F)     17/03/2022     25/03/2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50% (F)        15/03/2022     29/03/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29/03/2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                 21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70% (F)        17/03/2022     29/03/2022
Cyan Ltd                          24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40% (F)        22/03/2022     30/03/2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               31-03-2022   07/04/2022   900% (F)       29/03/2022     07/04/2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13/04/2022   20/04/2022   NIL                           20/04/2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       15/04/2022   21/04/2022   NIL                           21/04/2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21/04/2022   28/04/2022   NIL                           28/04/2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                       22/04/2022   28/04/2022   15% (F)        20/04/2022     28/04/2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings Arshad Energy Ltd

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Tech startup fund established

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up economy: Moody’s

Pakistan for stronger trade ties with Russia, other countries

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on Russian banks and elites

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

Read more stories