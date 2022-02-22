ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Supernet awarded multiple contracts worth over Rs450m by ZTBL

Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Supernet Limited (SNL), a subsidiary of Telecard Limited has been awarded multiple contracts worth over Rs 450 million by Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) after competitive bidding process.

The contracts will help ZTBL strengthen the communication and IT infrastructure of their nationwide branch network, mostly in the rural areas of Pakistan.

Supernet is actively upgrading communication infrastructure of the bank with multi-medium communication networks enabling availability of high level uptimes for branches to communicate with their head office.

This will be a managed service model where Supernet will do installation and configuration of its Wide Area Network with ZTBL’s already existing devices for end-to-end seamless communication. The nationwide presence of Supernet’s engineering resources will ensure smooth and fast deployment of this system.

Furthermore, Supernet will also upgrade current Local Area Network (LAN) at all of the bank’s 450+ branches across Pakistan, ensuring installation of high quality passive infrastructure of power and data communication. Bank’s appetite, demand and design of next generation LAN will ensure a long term and durable infrastructure availability in remote areas, which is quite a challenge.

ZTBL’s Executive Vice President and CIO, Aamir Zaffar Chaudry commented, “We are depending upon the Supernet outreach in rural areas to help us in our LAN & WAN projects/operations. Our past experience with Supernet gives us the confident that they will come good on our expectations”.

Hassan Jafri, Vice President and Business Unit Head of Supernet said, “Award of these contracts translates trust of our client in our services. We are excited and keen to be part of strengthening networks for ZTBL that will ensure helping our country’s agriculture -ecosystem. We will continue working with ZTBL to bring further innovative solutions and their implementation to deliver a true essence of technology for agriculture.”

Supernet Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications service provider and systems integrator, has been operating since 1995. Supernet offers a complete range of enabling ICT solutions with the expertise to, delver, deploy and maintain them anywhere in the country through a dedicated team of technology professionals. With presence of its engineering resources all over Pakistan, Supernet has a long-standing experience of providing ICT services to corporate customers. Supernet has expanded its portfolio of services to include cyber security solutions, power solutions, IT Infrastructure solution and software & application solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Supernet limited IT infrastructure communication infrastructure

Comments

Comments are closed.

Supernet awarded multiple contracts worth over Rs450m by ZTBL

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

PTI discusses anti-govt ‘smear’ campaign

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

Read more stories