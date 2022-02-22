EU to react with 'firmness' to Putin's recognition of Ukraine separatists

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders on Monday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions and warned the bloc and its allies will react firmly.

"The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements," EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel each tweeted.

"The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine."