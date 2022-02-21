ANL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.79%)
ASC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.51%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
AVN 104.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
BOP 8.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
GTECH 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.07%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
MLCF 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.89%)
TREET 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.73%)
WAVES 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.09%)
YOUW 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -33.2 (-0.71%)
BR30 17,522 Decreased By -275.6 (-1.55%)
KSE100 45,402 Decreased By -273.9 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,702 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Hong Kong stocks close down

AFP 21 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished lower on Monday though losses were pared after presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed to a summit to try to avert a conflict in Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.65 percent, or 157.64 points, to 24,170.07.

Hong Kong shares flat at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.15 points to 3,490.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.61 percent, or 14.01 points, to 2,325.80.

Hong Kong stocks

