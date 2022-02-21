Markets
Hong Kong stocks close down
21 Feb, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished lower on Monday though losses were pared after presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed to a summit to try to avert a conflict in Ukraine.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.65 percent, or 157.64 points, to 24,170.07.
The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.15 points to 3,490.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.61 percent, or 14.01 points, to 2,325.80.
