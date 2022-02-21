Hong Kong stocks close down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished lower on Monday though losses were pared after presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed to a summit to try to avert a conflict in Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.65 percent, or 157.64 points, to 24,170.07.

Hong Kong shares flat at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.15 points to 3,490.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.61 percent, or 14.01 points, to 2,325.80.