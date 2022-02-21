ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

LCCI delegation leaves for Iran

LAHORE: A 13-member trade delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, headed by LCCI President Mian...
Recorder Report 21 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: A 13-member trade delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, headed by LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, has left for a 7-day visit to Islamic Republic of Iran to explore trade & investment opportunities and possibilities of joint ventures between the private sectors of the two countries.

Members of the delegation are LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir (Head of the delegation), Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Mubashar Naseer Butt, Aqib Asif, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Furqan Sarwar, Rana Ali Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Noman Ahmed, Muhammad Amin Atif, Shahram Chaudhry, Atif Amin, Mian Farooq Kabir and Mohammad Moazzam Razi.

During the visit to Iran, LCCI delegation will have high profile meetings and visit Mashhad, Iran, Tehran, Isfhan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and the offices of trade organizations.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hoped that the visit of the delegation would not only bring Pakistani and Iranian businessmen closer but would also open doors for joint ventures.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that it is a proven fact that the economic prosperity lies in integration with neighbouring countries. Pakistan is eagerly looking forward to expanding trade relations with Iran as there is a vast scope for trade boosting between the two countries.

He said that Iranian businessmen are keen to work hand in hand with their Pakistani counterparts therefore Pakistani businessmen should avail this opportunity to the maximum. Joint ventures between Pakistani and Iranian businessmen are the only way to explore the huge opportunities generated after lifting of sanctions from Iran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir LCCI delegation leaves for Iran Trade delegation of LCCI

Comments

Comments are closed.

LCCI delegation leaves for Iran

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories