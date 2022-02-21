LCCI delegation leaves for Iran

LAHORE: A 13-member trade delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, headed by LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, has left for a 7-day visit to Islamic Republic of Iran to explore trade & investment opportunities and possibilities of joint ventures between the private sectors of the two countries.

Members of the delegation are LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir (Head of the delegation), Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Mubashar Naseer Butt, Aqib Asif, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Furqan Sarwar, Rana Ali Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Noman Ahmed, Muhammad Amin Atif, Shahram Chaudhry, Atif Amin, Mian Farooq Kabir and Mohammad Moazzam Razi.

During the visit to Iran, LCCI delegation will have high profile meetings and visit Mashhad, Iran, Tehran, Isfhan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and the offices of trade organizations.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hoped that the visit of the delegation would not only bring Pakistani and Iranian businessmen closer but would also open doors for joint ventures.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that it is a proven fact that the economic prosperity lies in integration with neighbouring countries. Pakistan is eagerly looking forward to expanding trade relations with Iran as there is a vast scope for trade boosting between the two countries.

He said that Iranian businessmen are keen to work hand in hand with their Pakistani counterparts therefore Pakistani businessmen should avail this opportunity to the maximum. Joint ventures between Pakistani and Iranian businessmen are the only way to explore the huge opportunities generated after lifting of sanctions from Iran.

