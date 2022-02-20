ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Sindh reports 7 more Covid-19 deaths, 690 new cases

INP 20 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh reported 690 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths by the viral disease in last 24 hours on Saturday. Sindh Health Department has stated that out of total 690 positive cases in the province 231 were reported in Karachi. Seven more patients succumbed by the pandemic in province in last 24 hours.

Karachi, provincial capital city, reported significant drop in coronavirus cases with 4.55 percent test positivity ratio.

In Sindh overall 706 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been confirmed so far, according to the health department.

Presently overall 241 Covid-19 patients have been admitted at various hospitals of the province with 224 in precarious condition and 17 at ventilators, health department stated.

The Sindh government last Saturday extended already enforced Covid-19 restrictions in the province till February 21.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the restrictions in cities with over 10 percent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases (Karachi and Hyderabad) will continue till February 21.

