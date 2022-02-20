ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Feb 20, 2022
Pakistan

Covid-19 infections drop below 2,000 daily

INP 20 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily coronavirus infections has dropped below the 2,000 mark ever since the latest Covid-19 wave fuelled by the Omicron variant hit Pakistan a couple of months ago. According to the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday morning, Pakistan has registered 1,983 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths during the last 24 hours (Friday).

As per the latest NCOC data, after the addition of 26 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 29,976 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,498,676 after adding the fresh 1,983 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Friday), 47,780 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 4.15 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,439.

During the last 24 hours (Friday), as many as 2,782 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,399,000. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 69,700.

As many as 563,314 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 498,322 in Punjab, 214,277 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,702 in Islamabad, 35,206 in Balochistan, 42,535 in Azad Kashmir and 11,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,430 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,020 in Sindh, 6,182 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 780 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.

