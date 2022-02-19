ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Women’s march on women’s day

Anjum Ibrahim 19 Feb, 2022

“We are so different from the West.”

“The Khan says that it is the West that is following the Medina ki Riyasat principles in letter and spirit…why are you laughing?”

“Well, we have all the letters, but not the spirit in so many of our laws, resolutions and decisions.”

“What are you referring to? Banning the women’s march on women’s day!? Did women march in the days of Medina ki Riysat I ask you?”

“I know one way the Prime Minister’s wife will become more popular than The Khan, and that is to lead this march.”

“She is apolitical my friend.”

“True, but she is a woman and all women who previously supported The Khan’s protests will support her if she decides to…”

“Stop, the poor woman avoids public events and yet she receives such derogatory social media posts, I mean can you imagine the attacks against her if she participates in the march!”

“Hmm, but she would have the respect of more than 50 percent of the country’s population and…”

“Not happening, anyway the West is so very different from our culture I mean can you imagine the West even appointing a Minister of Religious Affairs leave alone the chief executive following his advice to ban…”

“That’s not what I was referring to when I said that the West is so different from the Medina ki Riyasat.”

“Were you referring to the clothes by any chance and rape victims and…”

“No, no and again no. Move on my friend, hopefully The Khan has.”

“Were you referring to the fact that the West can give more in social security payments then we can — I mean they have so much more money and…”

“Nope, not that either. Let me give you a hint, my observations are entirely non-partisan.”

“Today with talk of an imminent vote of no confidence there is nothing that is non-partisan and…”

“My God you get side-tracked so easily. Anyway what I was referring to when I said that the West is so different from us is the fact that Donald Trump, the former President of the United States…”

“Hey I know who Trump is. I mean I maybe a Khanzadah more focused on the qualities of my leader but that doesn’t mean…”

“Yeah, yeah, anyway Trump’s accountants have resigned because he wanted them to show income more than what he had - perhaps to get loans I guess - while our leaders show income less than they have…”

“Ha ha ha, you are being facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PARTLY FACETIOUS Women’s Day Women’s march

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Women’s march on women’s day

You’ll go to ‘jail’ for corruption, PM tells opposition leaders

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

CMOD roadmap, targets: Nepra gives CPPA-G Feb 25 deadline

Immovable property: FBR directed to link valuation with FY

Impact of rising prices on population: MEAG endorses govt’s efforts

ST, federal excise return: FBR extends deadline for payment, submission

India, UAE eye $100bn in annual trade after signing trade pact

Commercial, personal use: Aviation Division directed to prepare chopper policy

Singapore PM says ‘almost half’ of Indian MPs have criminal charges

All FATF technical requirements met: FO

Read more stories