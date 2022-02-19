ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
$16m investment: ‘realme’ begins assembling smartphones in Pakistan

Recorder Report Updated 19 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Emerging mobile phone brand realme has started assembly of smartphones in the country to reduce the cost of production. With the start of assembling in Pakistan, the cost of realme smartphones has reduced by 40 percent, the benefit of which has transferred to the end user.

The realme has made giant strides in the Pakistani smartphone market since its entry two years ago.

The realme has set up an assembly plant with an investment of $16 million in Lahore last year. The daily output of the plant can range from 2,500-4,000 units depending on market demand as well as the type of smartphone they are manufacturing at the time as the plant handles manufacturing for low- and mid-range products as well as premium ones.

Strict guidelines are followed in all processes and operations which are laid down by realme HQ in order to ensure smooth operation and high-quality production. Local staff is trained on these guidelines and standards through trainings conducted by Chinese engineers and technicians.

The realme assembly plant works towards the philosophy of made in Pakistan, for Pakistan.

The assembly plant has created around 800-1,000 jobs for the local economy which includes technicians, engineers, and other personnel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

